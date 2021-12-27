ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The cost of a passport just went up

By Catherine Thorbecke
ABC News
 3 days ago

The price of a passport officially went up on Monday, at a time when Americans are seeing higher prices seemingly everywhere they look .

The State Department announced that the price for a passport book will increase by $20 starting on Monday, saying via Twitter that the increased fee "is necessary to ensure we continue to produce one of the most secure travel and identity documents in the world."

The fee increase applies to all passports, including renewals, the State Department added in a follow-up tweet.

Jenny Kane/AP, FILE - PHOTO: The cover of a U.S. Passport is displayed in Tigard, Ore., Dec. 11, 2021.

With the new fee, the cost of a first-time adult passport book comes out to $165, comprising of a $130 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee. The price for renewing an adult passport book now totals $130. The price for a minor passport book for those under age 16 is now $135 (consisting of a $100 application fee and a $35 acceptance fee). A detailed breakdown of the new charges is available on the State Department's website .

The price increases for those seeking a passport to travel internationally also comes amid reports of long waits for processing that have emerged throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. The State Department currently states that routine processing of passport application takes some eight to 11 weeks and expedited processing (for an additional fee of $60) is taking about five to seven weeks. The agency urges travelers to "plan ahead and apply early" if they know they need a passport for upcoming travel plans.

In addition to higher passport fees, pandemic-era travelers have also reported a slew of other issues as new variants and outbreaks continue to disrupt the travel industry. Just this week, more than 2,000 flights have been canceled since Christmas Eve as the recent COVID-19 surge has resulted in crew shortages.

Jay Herrmann
3d ago

price of everything's going up. did you honestly believe all that free money that the b administration promised you was actually free!?!

38
Sandra Chris Barta
3d ago

How much are they charging to cross our borders? 🤔 Always sticking it to the American people. Curious how many of those who voted for this administration feel now.

19
Rick Anduiza
3d ago

Of course everything is going up. The federal government needs to cover costs for all those “free” vaccines and stimulus checks. Nothing is every free. Even free advice had a price paid for it.

24
