ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

'Sixth Sense' set to start up a new season

By Yaki-Jones
allkpop.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTvN's variety show 'Sixth Sense' will be starting up a new season with the same cast members....

www.allkpop.com

Comments / 0

Related
TVLine

Cobra Kai Season 4 Premiere Recap: A Tale of Two Dojos — Plus, Did a Former Villain Return to the Mat? (Grade It!)

The fate of the Valley all comes down to this. In the Season 4 premiere of Cobra Kai (all 10 episodes are now available to stream on Netflix), partnerships are made (and almost broken) as the dojos prep to take home the trophy in the next All Valley Karate Tournament. But while Miyagi-Do and Eagle Fang’s intentions are admirable, Johnny and Daniel’s budding alliance may be too good to be true. Will the senseis be able to stick it out for the good of the kids, and where do all of these shifting allegiances leave Robby? Read on for a full...
TV SERIES
Space.com

'Star Trek: Discovery' Season 4, Episode 7 sets up a mid-season cliffhanger

Warning: Spoilers ahead for "Star Trek: Discovery" Season 4, Episode 7. Probably the most significant "Star Trek" news that broke in the time between last week's episode and now was that Paramount unexpectedly announced on Twitter that "Star Trek: Discovery" will be taking a mid-season break, with tonight's installment being the mid-season finale. The fourth season will then return with new episodes, starting with Episode 8, on Feb. 10, 2022. That's a break of six weeks.
TV SERIES
The Hollywood Reporter

‘TV’s Top 5’: What to Expect From ‘Cobra Kai’ Season 4; 2022 Preview

Welcome to Episode 148 of TV’s Top 5, The Hollywood Reporter’s TV podcast. Every week, hosts Lesley Goldberg (West Coast TV editor) and Daniel Fienberg (chief TV critic) break down the latest TV news with context from the business and critical sides, welcome showrunners, executive and other guests, and provide a critical guide of what to watch (or skip, as the case may be). This week’s episode is our supersized 2022 preview, featuring another interview with the Cobra Kai creators and a look at the high-profile new and returning series to come. (And if you missed our 2021 year- in-review episode, featuring interviews with Hawkeye star Hailee...
TV SERIES
BGR.com

The brutal new Netflix movie everyone’s been waiting for was just released

Don't Miss: Monday’s deals: 100+ deals that prove Black Friday never ended at Amazon Sandra Bullock has a knack for picking buzzy Netflix projects. Her newest, the just-released Netflix original movie The Unforgivable, comes two years after another of her starring roles for the streamer got everyone talking. Back then, it was for her work in the post-apocalyptic horror title Bird Box. That one was a different kind of survival story (we’re starting to sense a theme here) compared to her newest for Netflix. One in which she plays a woman just released from prison after serving time for a violent crime. This...
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Starting Up#Sixth Sense#Ready To Start#Variety Show#Production Team
BGR.com

Netflix just released the final episodes of one of its most successful shows ever

Don't Miss: 10 crazy Cyber Week deals still available on Sunday (last chance!) Ursula Corbero’s Money Heist character Tokyo had a great line in the insanely popular hit TV series on Netflix. Well, tons of great lines, actually. But to cite just one in particular: “A lot of people believe we only find one true love in our lives.” What they don’t realize, though? It’s that, whether you realize it or not, “you can have several lives.” That’s certainly been true, and remains so, for Money Heist — aka La Casa de Papel, which debuted its final batch of episodes on Netflix...
TV SERIES
Complex

The 10 Most Watched Netflix Movies of All Time

Netflix has drastically changed the way people consume movies and television. Millions of moviegoers still continue to head to the theaters week after week to watch Hollywood’s newest offerings, but there are plenty of viewers who are opting for at-home entertainment instead. The streaming service’s exponential growth in the past 15 years means that the world’s biggest stars like Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson, Sandra Bullock, Ryan Reynolds, and Robert De Niro have all jumped on board to produce movies with the popular streaming service like Red Notice, Bird Box, and The Irishman. Together, they have brought hundreds of millions of viewers to the platform.
MOVIES
BGR.com

People have spent an insane amount of time watching the #1 show on Netflix this week

In answer to the insufferable question of whether Netflix would ever have its own Game of Thrones, and which of its original series might justify such a designation, I think we have a definitive answer. To the extent, of course, that this is an even interesting question to begin with. At this point, though, the answer is clear: You’d have to give the nod to The Witcher, the fantasy series based on Polish author Andrzej Sapkowski’s book franchise of the same name.
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
Cleveland Jewish News

Gal Gadot movie becomes most-watched film in Netflix history

“Red Notice,” starring Israeli actress Gal Gadot, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Ryan Reynolds is now officially Netflix’s most-watched film of all time, surpassing the previous record-holder, “Bird Box.”. The action-comedy heist film has clocked 328 million hours of total viewership, against 282 million hours for the 2018 movie, “Bird...
MOVIES
Popculture

Forgotten Julia Roberts Movie Is a Big Hit on Netflix

Julia Roberts can still draw a crowd, especially on Netflix. The beloved star appears in six movies on the streaming platform, including the 1998 drama Stepmom. The film, co-starring Susan Sarandon, was posted on Netflix on Dec. 1. As of this writing, Stepmom holds the number eight position on Netflix's Top 10 movies in the U.S. chart.
MOVIES
BGR.com

This gruesome vampire movie on Netflix is almost too creepy to watch

It’s been true all year, and will remain so for the foreseeable future: Horror fans aren’t in danger of running out of fresh content to binge on Netflix anytime soon. The 2010 movie Let Me In, starring Chloe Grace Moretz and Kodi Smit-McPhee, is but the latest addition to the streamer’s library that’s already chock-a-block with scary shows and big-budget flicks that are perfect fright night fare for any lover of the genre.
MOVIES
New York Post

The 5 worst TV shows of 2021

2021 was a good TV year, with buzzy shows such as “The White Lotus” and gems like “Yellowjackets.” However, it also had some serious clunkers — and we’re not just talking about some of the more bizarre reality TV offerings. From ill-advised sequels to...
TV SERIES
Entertainment Weekly

The 10 best (and 3 worst) TV shows of 2021

With his adaptation of Beth Macy's opioid- crisis best-seller, Danny Strong lured us in with acutely human characters — a kind Appalachian doctor (Michael Keaton), an injured coal miner (Kaitlyn Dever) — then crushed our hearts like so many pills under a pestle. Purdue Pharma is no more, but Dopesick remains a damning testament to the Sackler family's legacy of pain. (Full review)
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

Bruce Willis Action Movie Flop Is Now Killing It on Netflix

Bruce Willis has spent most of the last several years making films that open in the $5 DVD bin, Redbox, or on VOD screens. There is the occasional gem, but some end up forgotten to time. Then there are the ones that go forgotten in theaters but find their footing on streaming years later.
MOVIES
allkpop.com

SM Entertainment drops stunning teaser photos of Hyoyeon, Wendy, and Karina for the 'super unit,' Girls On Top

SM Entertainment continues to drop stunning photos of the members from the upcoming 'Super unit' girl group, Girls On Top. On December 27 KST, SM Entertainment announced their new female supergroup Girls On Top, featuring BoA, aespa's Winter and Karina, Red Velvet's Seulgi and Wendy, and Girls' Generation's Taeyeon and Hyoyeon. In addition to the announcement, they also revealed the first photo of the unit together to tease their future activities.
ENTERTAINMENT
Popculture

Another Massive Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson Movie Is Blowing up on Netflix

Netflix subscribers aren't done showing Dwayne "The Rock" Johnson some love. Just weeks after his star-studded, action-packed film Red Notice soared to the top of the Netflix streaming charts, another Johnson-led film is making an impression. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw, a spin-off of the larger Fast & Furious franchise, has climbed to the top Global Top 10 films.
MOVIES
TVLine

Magnum P.I. Set to Team Up With MacGyver's Levy Tran — Get Details

Magnum P.I.‘s titular gumshoe will get a helping hand from a familiar face in an upcoming episode of the CBS drama. TVLine has learned exclusively that Levy Tran, who played Desi Nguyen on CBS’ MacGyver, will guest-star in a March episode of Magnum as Tia Min, a powerful crime lord’s formidable bodyguard. While loyal to her boss, Min abides by her own code (and harbors a secret agenda). Circumstances will force Magnum to work with Min when his interests coincide with her employer’s. In addition to her two-season MacGyver run, Tran’s TV credits include The Haunting of Hill House and Shameless. Trained in eskrima,...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy