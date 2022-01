The video game juggernaut, Minecraft, has been around since 2009. It was then that a blocky new journey began for countless gamers. In the years since then, it has become an extremely successful game. In fact, Minecraft has now amassed over 1 trillion YouTube views. That also makes it the most-watched video game on the platform. The recent release of the Caves and Cliffs Update Part II has only added to that tally.

BEHIND VIRAL VIDEOS ・ 13 DAYS AGO