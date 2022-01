Golden Child will be holding their solo concert '2022 Golden Child Concert - Play' this coming February. On December 31 KST, Woollim Entertainment revealed the official poster for Golden Child's upcoming concert '2022 Golden Child Concert - Play'. The poster revealed that Golden Child will be holding their third solo concert at the KBS Arena Hall from February 5-6. This marks Golden Child's first solo concert in one year and five months, following '2022 Golden Child Concert - Now'. In particular, Golden Child's concert 'Play' will be their first concert in around two years where they will finally be able to meet their fans.

MUSIC ・ 1 DAY AGO