On December 20 KST, the GOT7 member dropped new concept teasers for his pre-release single "Who Are You," revealing that none other than Red Velvet's Seulgi would be participating on the track as a featured artist. The two teaser images show BamBam and Seulgi in all-black, embracing each other against a black backdrop so that only the side profile of their faces are seen.

CELEBRITIES ・ 12 DAYS AGO