New musical projects always start with the meeting of the minds. A concrete vision grows from the multiple talents involved crafting a sound through shared influences and artistic tastes. Headed by longtime collaborators Lee McAdams and Kyle Carlson, Melon Collie is another product of their groovy approach to music. The Providence jam band is rounded out by Lee’s brother Justin on bass and Colin O’Hara on drums while Carlson is on guitar and McAdams is on the keys, percussion and guitar with each member alternating on vocal duties. Their debut album, That’s How They Get Ya, that came out on October 29 brings a psychedelic and mellow blend of tones, progressions and harmonies.

PROVIDENCE, RI ・ 14 DAYS AGO