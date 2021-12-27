ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Something New hosts convene for their Best of 2021, December 29

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEmily Gary, Michael Pillow, and Steve Harris, known collectively as the Something New Triumvirate, gathered at an undisclosed location earlier this month to compile their...

WTJU Best of 2021 – Emily Gary

Emily Gary alternates on Something New Wednesday afternoons from 4-7 (eastern). Anya Hinkle/Eden & Her Borderlands/Organic Records. Vivian Leva, Riley Calcagno/Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno/Vivian Leva and Riley Calcagno. Justin Moses/Fall Like Rain/Mountain Fever. Jack Ingram, Miranda Lambert, Jon Randall/Am I Right or Amarillo/Vanner. Ani DiFranco/Revolutionary Love/Righteous Babe. Mike Barnett/+1/Compass.
WTJU Rock Department Best of 2021 – Annie De Blanco

· Allison Russell – Outside Child. Standout Track: The Runner which tells of someone running away from home, from an abuser, and finding solace and hope and safety in a music shop. · Aaron Lee Tasjan – Tasjan! Tasjan! Tasjan! Standout track: Feminine Walk. This whole album is...
Lonesome George catches up with Miss Tess at The Stage, December 30

Miss Tess, a longtime favorite artist on The Cosmic American Jamboree, stopped by The Stage with her trio at the start of December for a live session ahead of their concert at The Front Porch. Lonesome George will air that visit on the penultimate day of 2021. The Cosmic American Jamboree airs Thursday afternoon from 12-2 (est) at 91.1 FM, and online at wtju.net.
Matthew O’Donnell’s Blue Ridge Bards at Offbeat Roadhouse, January 7

Matthew O’Donnell’s Blue Ridge Bards will pull into Offbeat Roadhouse Friday night, January 7, for a concert which will also be broadcast on WTJU. This is a free event, open to all. Masks are required for all attendees. You can also listen to Offbeat Roadhouse on the radio (91.1 FM) or on-line, and even video stream it at WTJU’s Facebook page or YouTube channel. But concerts always sound better with you as part of the studio audience.
100 Menuets showcase Telemann’s brilliance in miniature

In music, as with most things, quantity doesn’t always equal quality. But sometimes it does. As in the 100 menuets of Georg Philip Telemann. These pieces were published in two collections, titled “Seven times seven plus one Menuet.” The first collection appeared in 1728, the second in 1730.
WTJU Rock Department Best of 2021 – DJ Zostress

Afrique Victime Mdou Moctar Afrique Victime 2021 Matador. Tuned to Graffiti New Bums Last Time I Saw Grace 2021 Drag City Records. What Has Happened Tonstartssbandht Petunia 2021 Mexican Summer. No Space for Residence Fake Fruit Fake Fruit 2021 Rocks In Your Head. Change Anika Change 2021 Sacred Bones Records.
