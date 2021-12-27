Something New hosts convene for their Best of 2021, December 29

In the world of Cobra Kai, some rivalries turn into unlikely alliances, while other beefs may remain combative forever. But despite Daniel and Johnny’s seemingly squashed drama, that in no way, shape or form means things are going to be easy for the dojos. “You’ve seen Johnny and Daniel’s relationship now for over 30-some-odd years, so to expect completely smooth sailing would probably be a mistake,” hints executive producer and co-showrunner Jon Hurwitz. When we last left the dueling dojos, the two senseis (played by Ralph Macchio and William Zabka) put aside their differences to join forces against Johnny’s former mentor John...

TV SERIES ・ 2 DAYS AGO