Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals unapologetically ran up the score on the Baltimore Ravens last week, and Bart Scott thinks they are going to regret it. Scott, an ESPN analyst who played linebacker for Baltimore from 2002-2008, said on “Get Up!” Thursday that Burrow will now be in the crosshairs of Ravens player going forward. Scott said his former team has what they call “red dot,” which sounds a lot like a bounty on an opposing player. He predicted that the Ravens will go head-hunting on Burrow the next time they play the Bengals.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO