Diseases & Treatments

Hepatitis E virus infection in hematopoietic stem cell transplant recipients: a systematic review and meta-analysis

By Journal of Investigative Medicine
 4 days ago

Although most patients with hepatitis E virus (HEV) infection are asymptomatic or have mild symptoms, its infection is generally underdiagnosed and overlooked. In immunocompromised patients, HEV infection can lead to acute liver failure and death. However, the clinical evidence of HEV infection in hematopoietic stem...

Newswise

Metabolic disease incidence after allogeneic stem cell transplantation: A Korean, nationwide, case-control study

There have been no large-scale reports elucidating the relative risks of developing metabolic diseases in adult allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) recipients compared to the general population. Participants and Methods. We conducted a population-based case-control study and analyzed data of 8,230 adult allo-HSCT recipients and 32,920 healthy individuals matched...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Corneal epithelial differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells generates ABCB5 and ∆Np63α cells with limbal cell characteristics and high wound healing capacity

Differentiation of functional limbal stem cells (LSCs) from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is an important objective which can provide novel treatment solutions for patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Yet, further characterization is needed to better evaluate their immunogenicity and regenerative potential before clinical applications. Methods. Human...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Chronic myeloid leukemia stem cells: targeting therapeutic implications

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a clonal myeloproliferative neoplasm driven by BCR-ABL1 oncoprotein, which plays a pivotal role in CML pathology, diagnosis, and treatment as confirmed by the success of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. Despite advances in the development of more potent tyrosine kinase inhibitors, some mechanisms particularly in terms of CML leukemic stem cell (CML LSC) lead to intrinsic or acquired therapy resistance, relapse, and disease progression. In fact, the maintenance CML LSCs in patients who are resistance to TKI therapy indicates the role of CML LSCs in resistance to therapy through survival mechanisms that are not completely dependent on BCR-ABL activity. Targeting therapeutic approaches aim to eradicate CML LSCs through characterization and targeting genetic alteration and molecular pathways involving in CML LSC survival in a favorable leukemic microenvironment and resistance to apoptosis, with the hope of providing a functional cure. In other words, it is possible to develop the combination therapy of TKs with drugs targeting genes or molecules more specifically, which is required for survival mechanisms of CML LSCs, while sparing normal HSCs for clinical benefits along with TKIs.
CANCER
Newswise

The Effects of Stem Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, USA. Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, USA. Citation: Lawrence E, Gallicchio VS. (2020) The Effects of Stem Cells on Recovery after Stroke. J Stem Cell Res. 1(2):1-13. Received: July 13,...
CANCER
Newswise

Contributions of NaV1. 8 and NaV1. 9 to excitability in human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived somatosensory neurons

The inhibition of voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels in somatosensory neurons presents a promising novel modality for the treatment of pain. However, the precise contribution of these channels to neuronal excitability, the cellular correlate of pain, is unknown; previous studies using genetic knockout models or pharmacologic block of NaV channels have identified general roles for distinct sodium channel isoforms, but have never quantified their exact contributions to these processes. To address this deficit, we have utilized dynamic clamp electrophysiology to precisely tune in varying levels of NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 currents into induced pluripotent stem cell-derived sensory neurons (iPSC-SNs), allowing us to quantify how graded changes in these currents affect different parameters of neuronal excitability and electrogenesis. We quantify and report direct relationships between NaV1.8 current density and action potential half-width, overshoot, and repetitive firing. We additionally quantify the effect varying NaV1.9 current densities have on neuronal membrane potential and rheobase. Furthermore, we examined the simultaneous interplay between NaV1.8 and NaV1.9 on neuronal excitability. Finally, we show that minor biophysical changes in the gating of NaV1.8 can render human iPSC-SNs hyperexcitable, in a first-of-its-kind investigation of a gain-of-function NaV1.8 mutation in a human neuronal background.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Regulating the fate of stem cells for regenerating the intervertebral disc degeneration

Lower back pain is a leading cause of disability and is one of the reasons for the substantial socioeconomic burden. The etiology of intervertebral disc (IVD) degeneration is complicated, and its mechanism is still not completely understood. Factors such as aging, systemic inflammation, biochemical mediators, toxic environmental factors, physical injuries, and genetic factors are involved in the progression of its pathophysiology. Currently, no therapy for restoring degenerated IVD is available except pain management, reduced physical activities, and surgical intervention. Therefore, it is imperative to establish regenerative medicine-based approaches to heal and repair the injured disc, repopulate the cell types to retain water content, synthesize extracellular matrix, and strengthen the disc to restore normal spine flexion. Cellular therapy has gained attention for IVD management as an alternative therapeutic option. In this review, we present an overview of the anatomical and molecular structure and the surrounding pathophysiology of the IVD. Modern therapeutic approaches, including proteins and growth factors, cellular and gene therapy, and cell fate regulators are reviewed. Similarly, small molecules that modulate the fate of stem cells for their differentiation into chondrocytes and notochordal cell types are highlighted.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
MedicalXpress

COVID-19-vaccinated kidney transplant recipients are especially vulnerable to emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants

Kidney transplant recipients tend to mount impaired antibody responses against emerging SARS-CoV-2 variants after standard two-dose COVID-19 vaccination, according to new research published in CJASN. This is true even for transplant recipients with detectable antibody responses against the original SARS-CoV-2 strain in commercially available assays. Because kidney transplant recipients are...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Newswise

Dental mesenchymal stromal/stem cells in different microenvironments— implications in regenerative therapy

Current research data reveal microenvironment as a significant modifier of physical functions, pathologic changes, as well as the therapeutic effects of stem cells. When comparing regeneration potential of various stem cell types used for cytotherapy and tissue engineering, mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) are currently the most attractive cell source for bone and tooth regeneration due to their differentiation and immunomodulatory potential and lack of ethical issues associated with their use. The microenvironment of donors and recipients selected in cytotherapy plays a crucial role in regenerative potential of transplanted MSCs, indicating interactions of cells with their microenvironment indispensable in MSC-mediated bone and dental regeneration. Since a variety of MSC populations have been procured from different parts of the tooth and tooth-supporting tissues, MSCs of dental origin and their achievements in capacity to reconstitute various dental tissues have gained attention of many research groups over the years. This review discusses recent advances in comparative analyses of dental MSC regeneration potential with regards to their tissue origin and specific microenvironmental conditions, giving additional insight into the current clinical application of these cells.
HEALTH
Newswise

Restoring anatomical complexity of a left ventricle wall as a step toward bioengineering a human heart with human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiac cells

The heart is a highly complex, multicellular solid organ with energy-demanding processes that require a dense vascular network, extensive cell-cell interactions, and extracellular matrix (ECM)-mediated crosstalk among heterogeneous cell populations. Here, we describe the regeneration of left ventricular (LV) wall using decellularized whole rabbit heart scaffolds recellularized exclusively with human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived endothelial cells, cardiomyocytes, and other cardiac cell types. Cells were sequentially delivered to the scaffold using an optimized endothelial cell:cardiomyocyte media. Macroscopic assessment after 60 days showed that the LV wall of recellularized hearts was anatomically restored to full thickness from base to apex and endocardium to epicardium. Histologic analysis of the recellularized LV wall revealed a heterogeneous pool of cardiac cells containing aligned cardiac troponin T-positive cells in close contact with ECM; vessels varied from large artery-like, surrounded by smooth muscle actin+ cells, to capillary-like. Vessel patency was demonstrated after perfusion of recellularized hearts transplanted into the femoral artery bed of a pig. The construct exhibited visible beating and responded to chronotropic drug administration. These results demonstrate the ability to tissue engineer a vascularized, full-thickness LV wall with an unparalleled level of microanatomical organization and multicellular composition, using decellularized ECM and human cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cardiac cell types.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

For kids with severe scoliosis, growth-friendly surgeries cause more complications than single spinal fusion

Newswise — A Michigan Medicine study found that preadolescent children with severe neuromuscular scoliosis who are treated with growth-friendly surgery prior to spinal fusion have more complications and unplanned subsequent surgeries than those who only have the spinal fusion. Early-onset scoliosis is a potentially deadly curve in the spine...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Spidroin-Based Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: General Approaches and Potential Stem Cell Therapies

Spider silks are increasingly gaining interest for potential use as biomaterials in tissue engineering and biomedical applications. Owing to their facile and versatile processability in native and regenerated forms, they can be easily tuned via chemical synthesis or recombinant technologies to address specific issues required for applications. In the past few decades, native spider silk and recombinant silk materials have been explored for a wide range of applications due to their superior strength, toughness, and elasticity as well as biocompatibility, biodegradation, and nonimmunogenicity. Herein, we present an overview of the recent advances in spider silk protein that fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Beginning with a brief description of biological and mechanical properties of spidroin-based materials and the cellular regulatory mechanism, this review summarizes various types of spidroin-based biomaterials from genetically engineered spider silks and their prospects for specific biomedical applications (e.g., lung tissue engineering, vascularization, bone and cartilage regeneration, and peripheral nerve repair), and finally, we prospected the development direction and manufacturing technology of building more refined and customized spidroin-based protein scaffolds.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Nature.com

Results of a multicenter phase I/II trial of TCRÎ±Î² and CD19-depleted haploidentical hematopoietic stem cell transplantation for adult and pediatric patients

Hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (HSCT) from haploidentical donors is a viable option for patients lacking HLA-matched donors. Here we report the results of a prospective multicenter phase I/II trial of transplantation of TCRÎ±Î² and CD19-depleted peripheral blood stem cells from haploidentical family donors after a reduced-intensity conditioning with fludarabine, thiotepa, and melphalan. Thirty pediatric and 30 adult patients with acute leukemia (n"‰="‰43), myelodysplastic or myeloproliferative syndrome (n"‰="‰6), multiple myeloma (n"‰="‰1), solid tumors (n"‰="‰6), and non-malignant disorders (n"‰="‰4) were enrolled. TCR Î±Î²/CD19-depleted grafts prepared decentrally at six manufacturing sites contained a median of 12.1"‰Ã—"‰106 CD34+ cells/kg and 14.2"‰Ã—"‰103 TCRÎ±Î²+ T-cells/kg. None of the patients developed grade lll/IV acute graft-versus-host disease (GVHD) and only six patients (10%) had grade II acute GVHD. With a median follow-up of 733 days 36/60 patients are alive. The cumulative incidence of non-relapse mortality at day 100, 1 and 2 years after HSCT was 5%, 15%, and 17% for all patients, respectively. Estimated probabilities of overall and disease-free survival at 2 years were 63% and 50%, respectively. Based on these promising results in a high-risk patient cohort, haploidentical HSCT using TCRÎ±Î²/CD19-depleted grafts represents a viable treatment option.
CANCER
Newswise

Stem cell-derived biofactors fight against coronavirus infection

Despite various treatment protocols and newly recognized therapeutics, there are no effective treatment approaches against coronavirus disease. New therapeutic strategies including the use of stem cells-derived secretome as a cell-free therapy have been recommended for patients with critical illness. The pro-regenerative, pro-angiogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-apoptotic, immunomodulatory, and trophic properties of stem cells-derived secretome, extracellular vesicles (EVs), and bioactive factors have made them suitable candidates for respiratory tract regeneration in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patients. EVs including microvesicles and exosomes can be applied for communication at the intercellular level due to their abilities in the long-distance transfer of biological messages such as mRNAs, growth factors, transcription factors, microRNAs, and cytokines, and therefore, simulate the specifications of the parent cell, influencing target cells upon internalization and/or binding. EVs exhibit both anti-inflammatory and tolerogenic immune responses by regulation of proliferation, polarization, activation, and migration of different immune cells. Due to effective immunomodulatory and high safety including a minimum risk of immunogenicity and tumorigenicity, mesenchymal stem cell (MSC)-EVs are more preferable to MSC-based therapies. Thus, as an endogenous repair and inflammation-reducing agent, MSC-EVs could be used against COVID-19 induced morbidity and mortality after further mechanistic and preclinical/clinical investigations. This review is focused on the therapeutic perspective of the secretome of stem cells in alleviating the cytokine storm and organ injury in COVID-19 patients.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Strategies to improve regenerative potential of mesenchymal stem cells

In the last few decades, stem cell-based therapies have gained attention worldwide for various diseases and disorders. Adult stem cells, particularly mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs), are preferred due to their significant regenerative potential in cellular therapies and are currently involved in hundreds of clinical trials. Although MSCs have high self-renewal as well as differentiation potential, such abilities are compromised with “advanced age” and “disease status” of the donor. Similarly, cell-based therapies require high cell number for clinical applications that often require in vitro expansion of cells. It is pertinent to note that aged individuals are the main segment of population for stem cell-based therapies, however; autologous use of stem cells for such patients (aged and diseased) does not seem to give optimal results due to their compromised potential. In vitro expansion to obtain large numbers of cells also negatively affects the regenerative potential of MSCs. It is therefore essential to improve the regenerative potential of stem cells compromised due to “in vitro expansion”, “donor age” and “donor disease status” for their successful autologous use. The current review has been organized to address the age and disease depleted function of resident adult stem cells, and the strategies to improve their potential. To combat the problem of decline in the regenerative potential of cells, this review focuses on the strategies that manipulate the cell environment such as hypoxia, heat shock, caloric restriction and preconditioning with different factors.
HEALTH
Newswise

Application of mesenchymal stem cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells in regenerative medicine

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) represent the most clinically used stem cells in regenerative medicine. However, due to the disadvantages with primary MSCs, such as limited cell proliferative capacity and rarity in the tissues leading to limited MSCs, gradual loss of differentiation during in vitro expansion reducing the efficacy of MSC application, and variation among donors increasing the uncertainty of MSC efficacy, the clinical application of MSCs has been greatly hampered. MSCs derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSC-MSCs) can circumvent these problems associated with primary MSCs. Due to the infinite self-renewal of hPSCs and their differentiation potential towards MSCs, hPSC-MSCs are emerging as an attractive alternative for regenerative medicine. This review summarizes the progress on derivation of MSCs from human pluripotent stem cells, disease modelling and drug screening using hPSC-MSCs, and various applications of hPSC-MSCs in regenerative medicine. In the end, the challenges and concerns with hPSC-MSC applications are also discussed.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Developmental principles informing human pluripotent stem cell differentiation to cartilage and bone

Human pluripotent stem cells can differentiate into any cell type given appropriate signals and hence have been used to research early human development of many tissues and diseases. Here, we review the major biological factors that regulate cartilage and bone development through the three main routes of neural crest, lateral plate mesoderm and paraxial mesoderm. We examine how these routes have been used in differentiation protocols that replicate skeletal development using human pluripotent stem cells and how these methods have been refined and improved over time. Finally, we discuss how pluripotent stem cells can be employed to understand human skeletal genetic diseases with a developmental origin and phenotype, and how developmental protocols have been applied to gain a better understanding of these conditions.
SCIENCE
Newswise

AAN Issues Guideline for Treatment of Painful Diabetic Neuropathy

EMBARGOED FOR RELEASE UNTIL 4 P.M. ET, MONDAY, DECEMBER 27, 2021. Newswise — MINNEAPOLIS – Diabetic neuropathy refers to nerve damage due to diabetes and it may lead to pain and numbness, most often in the hands and feet. To help neurologists and other doctors determine the best treatment for people with diabetic neuropathy, the American Academy of Neurology (AAN) has issued a guideline on oral and topical treatments for painful diabetic neuropathy. The guideline is published in the December 27, 2021, online issue of Neurology®, the medical journal of the AAN, and is endorsed by the American Association of Neuromuscular & Electrodiagnostic Medicine. This guideline updates the 2011 AAN guideline on the treatment of painful diabetic neuropathy.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Newswise

Penn Researchers Develop Structural Blueprint of Nanoparticles to Target White Blood Cells Responsible for Acute Lung Inflammation

Newswise — PHILADELPHIA— The COVID-19 pandemic highlighted the devastating impact of acute lung inflammation (ALI), which is part of the acute respiratory distress syndrome (ARDS) that is the dominant cause of death in COVID-19. A potential new route to the diagnosis and treatment of ARDS comes from studying how neutrophils – the white blood cells responsible for detecting and eliminating harmful particles in the body – differentiate what materials to uptake by the material’s surface structure, and favor uptake of particles that exhibit “protein clumping,” according to new research from the Perelman School of Medicine at the University of Pennsylvania. The findings are published in Nature Nanotechnology.
PHILADELPHIA, PA

