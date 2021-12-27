ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Storms Possible for Central Alabama on Wednesday and This Weekend

By Mary K
92.9 WTUG
92.9 WTUG
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

As we are coming to a close for 2021 there is the possibility for severe weather on two separate occasions. A potential threat is for Wednesday and this weekend. There will be a cold front that will be moving into our coverage that will bring showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for...

wtug.com

Comments / 0

Related
92.9 WTUG

NWS Issues Tornado Watch North Of Tuscaloosa

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Watch for several Northern Alabama counties until 10p. Primary threats include a few tornadoes likely with a couple of intense tornadoes possible. Scattered damaging winds are likely with isolated significant gusts to 75 mph possible. Scattered large hail events to 1.5 inches in diameter possible.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tornado Warning For West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Marion, Fayette, and Lamar counties until 7:15p. Specifically, southeastern Marion county, northwestern Fayette county, and northeastern Lamar counties are the affected areas. Seek shelter now if you are in those areas. ...A TORNADO WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 715...
ALABAMA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Heflin, AL
City
Grove Hill, AL
City
Montgomery, AL
State
Alabama State
City
New Hope, AL
City
Tuscaloosa, AL
City
Birmingham, AL
92.9 WTUG

Severe Thunderstorm Warning For Several West Alabama Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Pickens, Greene and Sumter counties until 8:15p. A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 815 PM CST FOR SOUTHWESTERN PICKENS...NORTHERN GREENE AND NORTHWESTERN SUMTER COUNTIES... AT 727 PM CST, A SEVERE THUNDERSTORM WAS LOCATED OVER PANOLA, OR...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tornado Warning For Walker County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Walker County. NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE BIRMINGHAM AL 800 PM CST WED DEC 29 2021. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... EAST CENTRAL WALKER COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA... * UNTIL 830 PM CST.
WALKER COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Tornado Warning Issued for Tuscaloosa, Bibb and Hale Counties

The National Weather Service Birmingham has issued a Tornado Warning for Tuscaloosa, Hale and Bibb counties. THE NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE IN BIRMINGHAM HAS ISSUED A. * TORNADO WARNING FOR... SOUTH CENTRAL TUSCALOOSA COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... NORTHEASTERN HALE COUNTY IN WEST CENTRAL ALABAMA... SOUTHWESTERN BIBB COUNTY IN CENTRAL ALABAMA...
TUSCALOOSA, AL
92.9 WTUG

NWS Extends Tornado Watch Area To Include Tuscaloosa County

The National Weather Service Birmingham has extended the area of affected counties in recent Tornado Watch. an additional five counties have been added to the existing Tornado Watch until 10p. Added counties include:. Greene. Hale. Pickens. Sumter. Tuscaloosa. A Tornado Watch continues until 10p for the counties below. Blount. Cherokee.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Spann
92.9 WTUG

Active Weather Expected Starting on Wednesday for Central Alabama

We are monitoring the possibility for severe weather that will start on Wednesday that will continue until early Thursday morning. The Storm Prediction Center has issued a "slight risk" which is level 2 out of 5 for areas north of a line from Grove Hill to Montgomery to Roanoke. For the rest of the state which is south of that line, there is a “marginal risk" which is a level 1 out of 5.
TUSCALOOSA COUNTY, AL
92.9 WTUG

Downtown Winfield Hit By Tornado

Reports are coming in on the damage in Winfield, after a tornado reportedly hit the downtown area. Multiple reports on social media have come in over the last hour. Many have asked people to pray for those in Winfield impacted by the storm. Here's more information from our partners at...
WINFIELD, AL
92.9 WTUG

Special Weather Statement Issued For Pickens, Tuscaloosa, and Greene Counties

A Special Weather Statement has been issued for parts of our listening area by the National Weather Service in Birmingham:. ...A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of southwestern Tuscaloosa, southeastern Pickens and northern Greene Counties through 1145 PM CST... At 1108 PM CST, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Johnston Lake, or near Aliceville, moving east at 40 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 40 mph. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Locations impacted include... Aliceville, Union, Knoxville, Benevola, Johnston Lake, Mantua, Jena, Snoddy, Pleasant Ridge, Ralph, Pioneer and Lewiston. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways.
TUSCALOOSA, AL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Central Alabama#Severe Weather#National Weather Service#Extreme Weather#Abc#Spc#Facebook
92.9 WTUG

The Old School 500 Countdown Returns to Tuscaloosa, Alabama to Kick Off 2022

You don’t want to miss the exciting plans we have for New Year’s Eve and throughout that holiday weekend. You are going to be jammin’ to the old school for sure!. Make plans to check out 92.9 WTUG this New Year’s Holiday weekend to enjoy the best countdown ever! The 500 greatest Old School songs ever! It all kicks off New Year’s Eve and runs until Sunday evening.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, Alabama’s Mind Changers Bring Christmas Joy To West Alabama Community

Christmas is right around the corner but a local organization refuses to wait to bring some holiday cheer to West Alabama. Mind Changers has been busy these last few weeks around West Alabama. “Over the last week, we’ve given away over 500 toys to various communities including Hay court, University Manor, Creekwood Village, various children throughout the community, and an organization in Eutaw.” Said Founder and CEO Rodney Pelt.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

What Are the Chances Tuscaloosa, Alabama Will See a White Christmas In 2021?

We are getting closer and closer to Christmas Day and everyone wants to know the answer to this burning question. Will we get a White Christmas?. I will never forget the year 2020 in Alabama. Of course, COVID put a damper on a lot of my plans but I got a chance to see snow TWICE. As a native Floridian, this was a huge deal for me. I finally understood the meaning of Winter Wonderland because I was like a kid in a Christmas movie. It was 2 am and I was running through the parking lot of a hotel enjoying the snow. I even have video footage to prove it!
ALABAMA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
NWS
92.9 WTUG

Viral Star From Alabama Gets Millions Of Views

I love living in West Alabama, but, of late all we hear about is another shooting. Two mornings this week, including today, someone was shot in Tuscaloosa. If that's not enough, we all heard about the house explosion this week claiming another life. Who's ready for some good news? Well, if this doesn't make you smile, giggle, laugh, snicker, chuckle, grin, crack up, snort or experience some merriment and/or mirth (never had a chance to use those words before) I give up until 2022.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Find Out Why Only 7 People Live in the Tiniest Town in Alabama

There is something to be said about living the good life in small towns, especially southern small towns. There are many reasons like a slower pace, budget-friendly, close-knit community, traffic, and more. But, what about itsy bitsy sized towns? Is it the same feeling?. According to the United States Census...
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

Road Trip: Best Christmas Towns in the U.S. Includes a Special Alabama Town

The joy of the holiday season is spending time with family and friends. A road trip over the Christmas holiday makes for a memorable time. Country Living put out the "55 Best Christmas Towns to Put on Your Holiday Bucket List" and a special Alabama town made the list. Also, there are some towns not too far away in our neighboring states that make for a great road trip.
ALABAMA STATE
92.9 WTUG

92.9 WTUG

Tuscaloosa, AL
4K+
Followers
4K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

92.9 WTUG plays the best R&B music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Tuscaloosa, Alabama. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy