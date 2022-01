Peninsula State Park’s dream of getting new playground equipment is getting closer to being a reality. Last spring, Peninsula State Park was forced to remove the set of playground equipment at Nicolet Bay Beach due to the structure's rotting foundation. The Friends of Peninsula State Park has started fundraising in hopes of getting a new all-inclusive playground built that will be accessible to children of all ages and abilities. Another goal of this new playground structure is to help improve mental, physical, and emotional health in children. The fundraising goal for this project is around $120,000 and secretary of the Friends of Peninsula State Park Judy Ortiz says they are about halfway to achieving that goal. Construction for the new playground structure is tentatively scheduled to begin in spring of 2022, with a goal of opening the structure during the summer of 2022. Judy also says anyone interested in making a donation towards the project can go to their website peninsulafriends.org to make a donation, or mail a check directly to the Friends of Peninsula State Park organization.

LIFESTYLE ・ 5 DAYS AGO