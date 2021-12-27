ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

A young person’s guide to managing inflation

Mic
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou may have been hearing money experts talk about inflation...

www.mic.com

Comments / 0

Related
stockxpo.com

Four Ways to Manage Your Personal Finances by Doing Less

When it comes to your money, sometimes doing nothing is the best thing to do. Financial to-do lists abound at this time of year, and it’s always smart to check on the rules around charitable giving or set financial goals for the new year. Knowing what to skip is just as important, though—so consider this list of suggestions from financial advisers as a 2022 to-don’t list.
PERSONAL FINANCE
WGME

All-around tips to manage your money through inflation

With the cost of almost everything skyrocketing thanks to inflation, now is a great time to push the reset button on your budget. If it has already been hard to stretch your money from one paycheck to the next, the current spike in prices is likely more challenging. Here are...
BUSINESS
techacute.com

10 Benefits of Kakeibo: A Guide to Money Management

Kakeibo is a Japanese word that means “accounting for the household.” The method has been used in Japan for a very long time, but it’s now gaining popularity in the United States and other regions as well. This blog post will teach you how to manage your money with kakeibo, whether you’re interested in personal finances or managing a household’s finances for a positive outcome.
PERSONAL FINANCE
hngn.com

Why Will Inflation Matter in 2022? Here's Why You Should Be Concerned and Tips To Gear Up Your Personal Finances

After a second year in which the word "unprecedented" did more than its fair share of narrative heavy lifting, economists are pretty hopeful about 2022. Sharply rising prices and the uncertain severity of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus cast twin shadows over forecasters' expectations, but some found a reason for optimism despite such unknowns.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Inflation#Financial Advisors
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Economy

Comments / 0

Community Policy