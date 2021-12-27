A young person’s guide to managing inflation

When it comes to your money, sometimes doing nothing is the best thing to do. Financial to-do lists abound at this time of year, and it’s always smart to check on the rules around charitable giving or set financial goals for the new year. Knowing what to skip is just as important, though—so consider this list of suggestions from financial advisers as a 2022 to-don’t list.

PERSONAL FINANCE ・ 2 DAYS AGO