Guthrie Center, IA

Marsh and Kading lead ACGC boys to solid start

By Bennett Blake
Western Iowa Today
 4 days ago
(Guthrie Center) The ACGC boys basketball team rides a 4-game winning streak into the holiday break and is 5-1 overall.

Coach Lance Kading says rebounding has been one of the biggest bright spots with an undersized team and they’ve shared the ball well. Miles Kading and Ben Marsh combine for 36.5 points and 14.6 rebounds per game. “Miles was our 3rd leading scorer last year and had a pretty big summer so we thought he could do the bulk of the scoring for us. He had a slow start, but has picked it up since then. Ben Marsh has played really well. He started hot. The last couple of games he’s cooled a little bit.”

The team has four straight road games awaiting them next week. They’ll get back to action against Coon Rapids-Bayard, DM Christian, Madrid, and Exira-EHK. Coach Kading was asked what he hopes to find out about his team during this stretch. “Just how mentally tough we are. It’s four tough games all on the road within a matter of six days. We’ve been off since we got out of school. We’ll get back to practice on Monday and have all week to prepare for next week.”

The team is shooting 39.5% from the field this season which is 8th best in the conference. Coach Kading on what he wants to see his team improve the most as they move forward, “Maybe a little bit of shot selection. We have a lot of guys on our team that are pretty good 3-point shooters, but our team percentage is still hovering around 29%. I think we need to get that up to around 33-35% as a team.” Kading looks for players to make an extra pass to find wide open shooters in rhythm. Coach Kading also wants to emphasize defense.

Austin Kunkle averages 11.6 points per game, but will miss the next several weeks with a broken finger. Brock Littler contributes 8.2 points per game. Coach Kading says Jedd Weinkoetz has also been a key contributor with his size at 6’3″.

Cyclones add transfer Tre King

AMES, Iowa – Iowa State men’s head basketball coach T.J. Otzelberger has announced the addition of Georgetown transfer Tre King. King is a 6-7 forward out of Lexington, Kentucky, who spent the previous three seasons at Eastern Kentucky before transferring to Georgetown. King, a senior, never played a game at Georgetown and has two years of eligibility remaining due to the COVID year.
Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Caelen DeVault accepts invite to Shrine Bowl

(Cedar Falls) Shrine Bowl rosters have been finalized over the past week. Nodaway Valley/O-M’s Caelen DeVault is among the players selected to the South Team. DeVault led the Wolverines with 53 catches for 565 yards and 2 TD’s as a senior. He was also the squad’s top tackler with 84 stops, intercepted three passes, and had a kickoff return for a touchdown.
Riverside wrestlers ramp up competitiveness as season continues

(Oakland) Riverside wrestlers returned to practice on Monday after a week off to recover. The Bulldogs used the week following the conference tournament to rest and re-charge. Riverside coach Casey Conover says, “It’s big. I mean wrestling is a grind sports. You’re not only physically grinding, but you are mentally grinding. When you go two meets a week and making weight and tough competition over and over and over you just need your body to have some time to heal and your mind to have some time to relax and re-charge. It’s big. After conference we went to Pizza Ranch and the kids had a great time eating there and we just needed it. We needed that break.”
Iowa rides big first half to win over Western Illinois

(Iowa City) Iowa improved to 10-3 on the season with a 92-71 win against Western Illinois on Wednesday. The Leathernecks are now 10-4. The Hawkeyes scored 53 points in the first half to build a 20-point lead. Iowa got a big performance from Keegan Murray with 29 points, 10 rebounds, 3 assists, 3 steals and 3 blocks. He made 13/20 from the field. Jordan Bohannan connected on all six of his free-throw attempts and scored 13 points. Payton Sandfort came up with 13 points and 5 rebounds while Patrick McCaffery scored 11.
Iowa State Bowl Game Still on Despite COVID Surge

(Orlando, FL) COVID has forced some bowl games to cancel but the Cheez-It Bowl in Orlando featuring Iowa State and Clemson is ready for today’s (Wednesday) late afternoon kickoff (4:45 pm CST). Cyclone coach Matt Campbell says he expects everyone to be available for the game. Campbell says his team has been lucky to avoid any COVID issues and he feels bad for the teams that have been forced to withdraw from bowl games. He says it is really hard for senior players to lose their bowl game. Clemson coach Dabo Swinney also said Tuesday COVID has had a limited impact on the Tigers.
Local News, Sports, Weather and Obituaries from Western Iowa.

