GoDaddy Stock Jumps After Investor Takes Stake

By Laura McCandless
Schaeffer's Investment Research
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shares of domain server GoDaddy Inc (NYSE:GDDY) are up 6.7% to trade at $81.08 at last check, after the Wall Street Journal reported that activist investor Starboard Value LP has purchased a 6.5% stake in the company, which is roughly $800 million's worth. The...

