10 Best Dishes of 2021

 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’ve done my fair share of eating and writing in 2021, so before we reach 2022, I wanted to look back on a wonderful year of food with my 10 Best Dishes of 2021. I’m just a tad bit obsessed with wings and the ones at Certified Pies, the Certified Truth...

www.aymag.com

Popculture

Taco Bell Reportedly Bringing Back One of Its Most Popular Menu Items

Taco Bell is reportedly bringing back one of its most popular menu items that was discontinued in 2020. Fans have been begging Taco Bell for a Mexican Pizza comeback for over a year now, and it sounds like they're going to get their wish. Food blogger Markie_devo announced on his Instagram page that the beloved menu item will be back on Taco Bell menus in April or May of 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Fans Of Wendy's Chili Won't Want To Miss This Deal

Diners can easily find something to appreciate about Wendy's chili. Back in 2011, one reviewer found this side item to adequately dish out hearty, comforting tastes, despite needing some extra diced onions or cheddar cheese to liven it up a bit, per Brand Eating. This tomato-centric side has slowly won fans over, but not everyone has jumped aboard. A Reddit thread exposed that the chili's meat comes from old Wendy's burger meat that dried out, causing some mixed responses.
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's New Pizza Creation Might Become an Instant Favorite

Long ago, McDonald's once sold pizza and many enjoyed the pizza as a quick, cheap option compared to other pizza shops. The McPizza made the rounds in the early '90s and spread to 500 locations before fizzling out before 2000. Currently, you can only buy it at one McDonald's in Orlando, Florida, according to a fan wiki, but that might soon change with the newest pizza creation from the restaurant.
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

This Is Still The Best Fast Food Chicken Sandwich, According To Fans

In recent years, the fast food chicken sandwich wars have escalated to a whole new level, with just about every quick service restaurant offering their own take on the fried bird between buns. After the Popeyes chicken sandwich sent the nation into near-hysteria after its release in 2019, a fried chicken sandwich has become a staple of many drive-thru menus.
RESTAURANTS
Business Insider

Burger King will sell Whoppers at a throwback price of 37 cents this weekend

Burger King announced Thursday it will sell Whoppers for just 37 cents to celebrate the signature burger's 64th birthday. On December 3 and 4, customers can buy a Whopper for the original price through Burger King's app or website. The deal is only available to members of the chain's rewards program, and the special price is limited to one per customer during the birthday bash. Prices vary by location, but a Whopper in Rochester, New York currently costs $6.19.
RESTAURANTS
The Kitchn

3 Store-Bought Frozen Meatballs That Are (Almost) Better than Homemade

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. My mother-in-law is good at many things, but making meatballs is not one of them. Actually, allow me to correct that: She is sometimes good at making meatballs. Her batches are very hit or miss — either perfect or too dense. And that’s why I’m always telling her about great store-bought options. See, there are lots of great options in the freezer section that rival homemade meatballs. (Even if you excel at making them from scratch!) I tried a lot of frozen meatballs this year (what can I say?) and, looking back on 2021, these are the three that still stand out.
FOOD & DRINKS
Mashed

What's On Bobby Flay's Christmas Eve Menu This Year

You might have somehow missed it, but the Christmas holiday is ho ho hoing with increasing intensity. Bobby Flay and his daughter, Sophie Flay, however, are very aware of it. In fact, they spent a good time during the latest episode of their podcast "Always Hungry" brainstorming about all the seafood, specifically the seven dishes, they will have for Christmas Eve.
FOOD & DRINKS
Lifestyle
Seafood
Food & Drinks
Mashed

Over 27% Agree This Is The Best Main Dish To Serve For Christmas Dinner

On Thanksgiving Day, nearly all of us have the exact same thing for our big holiday meal, that being the time-honored turkey, of course. On Easter, we actually get a choice of entrees: ham or lamb. (Spam may also be an option, at least if you live in Hawaii). With Christmas, however, there is a much wider variety of traditional foods from which to select. If you're super old-school, as in "What would Charles Dickens do?," you may want so serve a roast goose (best accompanied by wassail, figgy pudding, and mince pies). If you are a fan of Japanese culture, a bucket of KFC's finest may be on the table. If you're in a Hispanic neighborhood, your local carniceria will have holiday tamales in abundance –- and if you're in New Mexico, you may even be able to get those tamales "Christmas-style," meaning smothered in both red and green chile sauces.
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

A variety of condiments will jazz up a holiday graze board

If you have dipped into Pinterest even briefly over the past few years, you know that graze or grazing boards are A Thing. Beautiful boards or platters are filled with all kinds of food ready to be sampled, snacked up, nibbled and, OK, grazed. It’s a nice way to entertain, or to offer up a room-temperature meal for your family during holiday game nights, movie nights or what have you. It’s also perfect for New Years Eve, a way to provide a beautiful assortment of nibbles before a late dinner.Graze boards generally include a variety of cheeses, cured meats, nuts,...
FOOD & DRINKS
expressnews.com

The 25 best dishes from San Antonio restaurants in 2021, as picked by Express-News dining critic Mike Sutter

It’s never been easy to run a restaurant. Then 2021 came along and said, “Hold my beer.”. When the year began, restaurants in Texas were handcuffed to the pandemic, their dining room capacity limited by law, their livelihoods a patchwork of takeout, delivery and magical thinking. The capacity limits fell away in March, those challenges replaced and amplified by labor shortages, a Valentine’s weekend freeze-out and a supply chain crisis.
SAN ANTONIO, TX
Boston

The Dish: 5 things to eat and drink in Boston right now

Including pulled pork bao, sangria, and the return of Nightshade's bánh mì. Wondering what to eat and drink in Boston this weekend? The Dish is a weekly guide to five things in the local restaurant and bar scene that are on my radar right now. Shoot me an e-mail at [email protected] to let me know what other dishes and drinks I should check out.
BOSTON, MA
Clean Eating

The 31 Best Main Dishes That’ll Make for a Memorable Holiday Meal

Get access to everything we publish when you sign up for Outside+. Mouth-watering and visually stunning, a holiday main is meant to be a total showstopper. Whether you’re serving a roast pork loin or whole turkey, a giant head of cauliflower or a bubbling deep-dish casserole, the main dish you make for your holiday celebrations has to stand out. We’ve got exactly what you need, with impressive recipes that’ll make you look like a total pro and please your guests.
RECIPES
wsmag.net

Four Delightful Dishes to Dazzle Holiday Guests

Entertaining guests during the holidays isn’t just about a main course that calls all to the table. What often makes a festive gathering more fruitful is a spread of delicious appetizers, delightful drinks and divine desserts that keep loved ones coming back to the kitchen for more. For appetizing...
RECIPES
Wide Open Eats

Chicken and Dumplings Was Originally A German Dish

When you think of chicken and dumplings, your first thought is of the American South, where this comfort food is as a part of the food culture as sweet tea on a hot summer's day. Most chicken and dumpling fans would tell you that this Southern food originates from the Civil War or the Great Depression, when it was a cheap, filling staple that got families through the hard times. However, the true chicken and dumplings history goes back further than you think.
RECIPES

