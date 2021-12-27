ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Internet

New Poll Shows People Don't Trust Big Tech, but Especially Facebook

By Patrick Kariuki
makeuseof.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the article2021 was a tough year for big tech from a regulatory standpoint. Senior executives were repeatedly summoned by Congress to explain their policies and the alleged role their companies played in violating laws or destabilizing society. Now a joint poll by the Washington Post and the Schar School of...

www.makeuseof.com

Comments / 2

techstartups.com

The Metaverse—Why Mark Zuckerberg’s ‘metaverse’ plan and Facebook’s vision to take over people’s lives should terrify and scare everyone

On October 28, 2021, Facebook announced it was changing its corporate name to Meta to reflect its focus on the metaverse. Meta’s version of the metaverse intends to expand beyond just Facebook but also span social presence, office work, entertainment, and every aspect of our lives. However, the timing was particularly suspicious considering the name change came on the heels of whistleblower Frances Haugen’s massive exposure of the inner workings at Facebook.
INTERNET
techviral.net

Google is No Longer The World’s Most Popular Website

Google has lost its first spot as the world’s most popular site. It has been taken over by the most popular social media app TikTok. Yes, you read that right! TikTok is now the world’s most popular website. According to the study by Cloudflare, in 2021, TikTok was...
INTERNET
TechCrunch

India antitrust watchdog orders investigation into Apple’s business practices

The Competition Commission of India, which ordered the Director General to conduct the probe within 60 days, said it is of the prima facie view that the mandatory use of Apple’s in-app payments system for paid apps and in-app purchases “restrict[s] the choice available to the app developers to select a payment processing system of their choice especially considering when it charges a commission of up to 30% for app purchases and in-app purchases.”
BUSINESS
Person
Jeff Bezos
CNET

Remove all your personal info from the internet: 6 steps to disappear for good

If you're reading this, it's likely your personal information is available to the public. And by "public" I mean everyone everywhere. The start of a new year is a good time to get your internet privacy ducks in a row and effectively "delete" yourself from the internet. But how can deleting yourself from the internet stop companies from getting hold of your info? Short answer: It can't.
INTERNET
SlashGear

How to Stop Getting So Many Spam Text Messages

With every leap we take in furthering breakthroughs in communication, it seems like there’s always a way for unwanted solicitations to work their way into our day. From junk mail to robocalls to unsolicited emails, marketers and scammers alike have never had any problem getting our personal contact information and using it for their own personal gains. While almost always annoying, some can be downright dangerous.
INTERNET
MarketRealist

DuckDuckGo Says It Makes Money Like Google—Just Without the Tracking

Privacy-focused search engine DuckDuckGo is on the rise. As of the time of this writing, DuckDuckGo has tallied 35.8 billion total queries in 2021, up from 23.7 billion in 2020, and more than 10 times its traffic from 2015. That success comes as the company announces that it’s developing a desktop browser to go with its popular mobile apps. And in a recent blog post, DuckDuckGo founder Gabriel Weinberg said that the company has been profitable since 2014. So, how does DuckDuckGo make money?
INTERNET
SlashGear

Why Google+ Was A Complete Flop

Google+ was Google’s high-stakes attempt to take on Facebook in the battle for social media. Despite being one of Google’s more expensive endeavors, costing an estimated $585 million just to build (via Forbes), Google+ was a spectacular flop. Why it failed should be a warning to any company looking to disrupt a market.
INTERNET
entrepreneurstime.com

How To Make Money Using Social Media

It takes a while to understand that social media sites are developed for more than just entertainment and de-escalation of boredom. You can make money through social media without selling anything. These platforms are, believe it or not, perfectly designed to be used as money-making machines. It may take you a little time and a lot of effort to get recognized by other social media users. You’ll need to build an image and audience on social media. You’ll need to build an audience and engage in an effective social media content strategy. Over time, as your audience grows and you accumulate more and followers a number of new income opportunities may open up to you, and you’ll never have to create a store or start your own business if you don’t want to. Once you have a substantial audience, here are some ways you can make money with your popular social media account:
INTERNET
insideedition.com

TikTok Is Most Popular Destination in 2021 Surpassing Google and Facebook

Move over Google, looks like TikTok has become the most popular Internet destination, according to Cloudfare, a technology firm that tracks online activity. Cloudfare’s ranking is based on how much web traffic a site generated in 2021. TikTok was ranked the most visited website and most widely used social media platform, according to the storage software company, CBS News reported.
RECIPES

