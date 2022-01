Citizens across Louisiana have been enjoying the holiday festivities and Louisiana State Police would like to remind everyone of a few simple things to do in order to keep you safe on the roadways. As we begin the countdown to 2022, celebrations across the state will increase traffic on our highways. By taking the necessary precautions, many fatal and serious injury crashes can be prevented. The task of reducing crashes and preventing a holiday tragedy is the responsibility of both law enforcement and the public. Through preventative steps and safe choices by drivers and passengers in motor vehicles, the vast majority of holiday crashes can be prevented. Throughout this holiday period, Troopers will partner with law enforcement agencies across the state to conduct proactive enforcement in support of the national Drive Sober or Get Pulled Over campaign.

LOUISIANA STATE ・ 22 HOURS AGO