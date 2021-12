MINNEAPOLIS -- A St. Paul man has been sentenced for his role in the riots in downtown Minneapolis in 2020. On Wednesday the U.S. Attorney’s Office sentenced 32-year-old Victor Edwards to 100 months, or just over 8 years, in prison followed by two years of supervised release. In August 2021 a federal jury found Edwards guilty of one count of riot and one count of arson for burning, looting, and damaging multiple businesses.

