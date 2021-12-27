End Of 2021 With Unseasonably Warm South Florida Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – An unseasonably warm and sunny pattern is settling in for South Florida for the last week of 2021.

The forecast high for Monday afternoon is 82 degrees with lots of sunshine and very light southeast wind.

A similar forecast is in store for Tuesday and through the rest of the week. Then highs will hit the mid-80s this weekend while the overnight lows will dip into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

The rain chance is low all week long thanks to a dome of high pressure that is dominating the weather pattern over South Florida and the Caribbean.

This high will block cold fronts from sliding into the Sunshine State so this pattern is locked in for at least a week.

That means that the new year will kick off with above normal temperatures along with sunshine and breezy winds this upcoming Saturday and Sunday.

The normal high temperature during this time of the year in Miami is 77 degrees.