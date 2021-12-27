ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Matalon selected as corresponding member for the Academy of Athens

By Anna Jones
uab.edu
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSadis Matalon, Ph.D., a Distinguished Professor, Alice McNeal Endowed Chair and vice chair of Research at the University of Alabama at Birmingham Department of Anesthesiology and Perioperative Medicine, has been elected a corresponding member of the Academy of Athens, one of the oldest research institutions in Greece. This is one of...

www.uab.edu

