Convenient excuse or is bowl season as we know it dying?

The 2021-22 College Football Playoff officially gets underway on Friday afternoon with Alabama and Cincinnati meeting in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic for a trip to the national championship. It's a David versus Goliath showdown in Arlington, as the Crimson Tide are making their seventh trip to the CFB Playoff and have their sights set on their seventh national title under coach Nick Saban. This is the Bearcats' first trip to the playoff, and coach Luke Fickell's team made history in the process by becoming the first Group of 5 team to reach a semifinal.

ALABAMA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO