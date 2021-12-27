Many flights canceled at Newark airport due to rising COVID-19 cases, winter weather

Flight cancellations continued Monday as positive COVID-19 cases increase and winter weather arrives.

Canceled flights at Newark Liberty International Airport have included destinations such as Charlotte, Miami, Seattle and Chicago, with many others delayed.

EXPLAINER: The CDC's new mask guidelines

MORE: Stop the Spread: Where can I get tested for COVID-19?

A little more than a dozen departing flights were canceled between 5 a.m. and noon in Newark.

“We just dropped somebody off, they are going to Florida they will finally got here fine and they’re gone, so everything worked out for us,” says Patrick Murphy, of Denville.

MORE: Search for a Cure

COVID RESOURCES: COVID-19 vaccine resources and case data

SEARCH FOR A CURE: Statistics and State Resources

Thousands of flights were canceled over the holiday weekend, due to COVID-19 affecting flight crews and airline staff. About 1,500 flights were canceled Sunday around the country and more than 500 nationally were reported canceled early this morning.

Flyers are urged to make sure they check their flight status before heading to the airport.

The message from health experts remains the same, urging travelers to get vaccinated or boosted to avoid serious illness.