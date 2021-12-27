ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Portland, OR

With more snow in Portland area, officials urge travel caution

By Jim Redden
Sandy Post
Sandy Post
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2O9zh9_0dWlhUam00 Some government offices in northwest Oregon are closed all day, while others will open two hours late.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3XmckN_0dWlhUam00 Northwest Oregon awoke to more snow on the ground on Monday morning, Dec. 27.

Daytime temperatures were warm enough Sunday, Dec. 26, that much of the snow and ice on roadways and paved paths melted before the sun set in most parts of the Portland area. But forecasters expect temperatures to remain below freezing Monday — and more snow could be on the way Monday night.

Government officials in Oregon urged travel caution Monday morning after about an inch of snow fell on the Willamette Valley floor overnight.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Vz4g4_0dWlhUam00 TriMet said most some buses may be delayed.

Some government offices in the region are closed Monday, with others opening late.

Snow was expected to taper off Monday morning, with possible flurries later in the day at higher altitudes.

Relief may come slowly to the region. While daytime high temperatures are expected to rise slightly Tuesday, Dec. 28, Pamplin Media Group partner KOIN 6 News has a Portland forecast of 33 degrees — hardly warm enough for significant melting, and any areas that do see melting will re-freeze as temperatures drop back into the 20s overnight.

The forecast Wednesday, Dec. 29, calls for temperatures to remain below freezing again.

On Thursday, Dec. 30, KOIN forecasts a high temperature of 35 degrees and a possibility of rain, which could speed up melting. However, temperatures are expected to fall back below freezing that night and remain there until at least Saturday, Jan. 1, or Sunday, Jan. 2. That could significantly complicate New Year's Eve travel plans.

For a full list of closures, go to FlashAlert.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0354IF_0dWlhUam00

Here are some of the latest development from the snowstorm that started the day after Christmas:

TriMet service

TriMet crews chained buses to deal with the snow and ice. That means buses will not go any faster than 25 mph, so passengers should be prepared to wait a little bit — dress warmly and budget for extra time.

TriMet will also continue to provide free rides to anyone who is going to a warming shelter.

MAX trains are moving normally, but the possibility of ice freezing on the power lines is always a winter concern.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Ob5bH_0dWlhUam00

Transportation departments

The snow and cold is expected to be an issue all week.

A spokesperson for the Oregon Department of Transportation said with current conditions, there will be a lot of water on the roads and black ice will be an issue when it freezes.

When asked what areas drivers should be wary of, David House with ODOT said "every area."

The department is focusing on busy highways, bridges and overpasses.

"No matter how you get around, whether by car or by foot, bicycle, bus, give yourself extra time," said House. "Expect slippery conditions just getting to your car, getting to the bus stop."

People should allow themselves extra time while traveling, even if they're walking.

Many roads were closed for hours on Sunday. Icy conditions shut down parts of Highway 26, and Highway 6 was closed after ice led to numerous cars going off the road into ditches.

While Portland Bureau of Transportation crews and others across the region laid down de-icer on major roads on Sunday, it will take some time to clear roads Monday, and with temperatures not expected to get above freezing, side streets and driveways will likely remain snowbound throughout the day.

Drivers should exercise particular caution going over bridges or beneath underpasses, where melted snow and ice may re-freeze and create slick spots.

Emergency shelters

Multnomah County opened a fifth warming shelter on Sunday and was considering opening the Oregon Convention Center as a sixth on Monday.

Washington County and Clackamas County also activate severe weather shelters when temperatures are near or below freezing.

The most current information about locations can be found at by calling 2-1-1 or visiting this website .

Government offices

State of Oregon buildings in Portland will open two hours late.

Washington County government offices will be closed Monday, although those associated with the Circuit Court will be accessible.

All city and library buildings in Beaverton will open at noon.

City of Tualatin buildings are opening two hours late.

Tigard-Tualatin School District offices and all buildings will open two hours late.

Scappoose School District facilities are closed and all practices are canceled.

Editor's note: This is a developing story and will be updated when more information is available. KOIN News 6 , a news partner of Pamplin Media Group, contributed to this story.

{loadposition sub-article-02}

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
Sandy Post

Pandemic: Entering Year 3

In Oregon, COVID-19 infections are rising as the latest variant of the novel coronavirus sweeps through the state.Oregon is in the midst of a sixth wave of COVID-19 infections as the world marks the two-year anniversary of the pandemic on Friday, Dec. 31. Thursday's report by the Oregon Health Authority recorded 2,948 new cases and 15 deaths. Hospitalizations for COVID-19 climbed to 440 people, up 21 from Wednesday. Oregon has recorded 421,263 infections and 5,655 deaths from COVID-19, which was first reported in China two years ago Friday. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 488,000 new cases...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Omicron variant has a grip on hospitals, state concerns

Legislative session could be delayed as Oregon wrestles with rising COVID casesThe fast-spreading omicron variant of COVID-19 is pushing new cases up in Oregon, though not as steeply as other parts of the nation. Weekly new cases of COVID-19 in Oregon were up 25% Monday, Dec. 27, compared to a week ago, according to the Oregon Health Authority. That's a big jump for the state, but less than the more than 60% increase nationwide. The report comes as the world approaches the two-year anniversary on Friday, Dec. 31, of the first report of COVID-19 in Wuhan, China. To date,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Sunday snow sparks fun, few problems

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday with the most snow at the higher elevations.The Portland region woke up Sunday to a light dusting of snow with more expected in coming days. A winter storm warning is in effect through 4 a.m. Monday. Light traces of snow had fallen in downtown by the early morning hours of Dec. 26 with more at the higher elevations. Waves of additional snow were forecast through the day and night. One to three inches of snow is forecast in the Willamette Valley. Temperatures were expected to remain at or...
PORTLAND, OR
Sandy Post

Herman: State should invest in caregiving workforce

Miki Herman of Northeast Portland is the interim chief executive officer at Portland's Albertina Kerr Centers.The human services sector is facing a historic workforce shortage of frontline caregivers. The impact of COVID-19 has pushed our statewide system of care past the breaking point. If Oregon doesn't take immediate action, it's poised for failure and collapse. Insufficient reimbursement rates from the state and private health insurance payers have created an ongoing struggle for human services providers to recruit and retain qualified staff, especially Child and Family Therapists, who deal with children's mental health, and Direct Support Professionals, who provide 24/7 essential...
PORTLAND, OR
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Portland, OR
State
Oregon State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Beaverton, OR
Sandy Post

Infrastructure package pumps money into Oregon's drinking water

The Beaver State is slated to receive more than $92 million in 2022 for clean drinking water projects. Oregon is expected in 2022 to receive a total of $92,079,000 in federal funding from the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act, which was signed into law last month. The bipartisan effort — championed by President Joe Biden, who made it one of his top legislative priorities in his first year in office — earmarks more than $50 billion toward strengthening crucial water infrastructure projects. That includes: • $20+ billion for safe drinking water. • $15 billion in dedicated funding to replace...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Oregon governor extends pandemic emergency declaration

Kate Brown says the step is required to prepare for a surge in the omicron variant; she rescinded most others in June.Gov. Kate Brown has extended a declaration of emergency as the omicron variant emerges in the coronavirus pandemic. The latest order will remain in effect through June 30, 2022 — more than two years after the first one, at the onset of the pandemic in March 2020 — unless rescinded or extended. Brown said in a statement released Tuesday, Dec. 21, that the extension was necessary to allow for flexibility in the response to a surge of cases and...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Forecast: Another big COVID wave could hit in January

Gov. Kate Brown 'calling on 1 million Oregonians to step up and get a booster shot.' Doctors say surge may not be severeThe new omicron variant of COVID-19 will sweep into Oregon over the next two to four weeks, setting new records for infections and filling hospitals beyond capacity. "We're in a race against the clock," Gov. Kate Brown said during a Friday afternoon, Dec. 17, press call. The sixth wave of new infections comes as Oregon was slowly recovering from the delta surge that began last July and peaked in early September. A forecast released by the Oregon...
Sandy Post

Wyden: Outdoor recreation doesnâ€™t need all that red tape

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, a Portland Democrat, has represented Oregon in the Senate since 1996. Wyden represented Oregon's 3rd Congressional District from 1981 to 1996.In Oregon, recreation and the outdoors are as synonymous as partridges and pear trees. Our state's natural treasures are a year-round gift deeply rooted in our DNA as Oregonians. Oregon's coast, rivers, forests and mountains provide us with the good fortune to marvel at their splendor in the winter, spring, summer and fall. And Oregon's total package of unmatched outdoors opportunities also ensures the state can offer residents and visitors alike an unmatched mix of chances...
PORTLAND, OR
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Emergency Shelters#Oregon House#Temperature#Power Lines#Extreme Weather#Pamplin Media Group#Koin 6 News#Flashalert
Sandy Post

Clackamas County's Sonya Fischer campaigns for reelection

Incumbent commissioner lines up lists of priorities, supporters in run for May 2022 primarySonya Fischer has filed for reelection to Position 5 on the Clackamas County Board of Commissioners, seeking her second full four-year term in the nonpartisan role. Fischer, an attorney and former legislative director, was appointed in 2017 to the seat left vacant by Jim Bernard's election to serve as Clackamas County chair. Fischer easily won reelection in 2018, when she ran unopposed. "I've worked hard to cut through politics and personalities to concentrate on what matters most to our families and communities," Fischer told Pamplin Media Group....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Miller: Strong climate action critical to Oregon business leadership

Tim Miller is director of Oregon Business for Climate, a league of Oregon businesses advocating for ambitious, equitable, effective climate policies and programs.Savvy Oregon businesses plan for their operating and regulatory environment, and want clarity wherever possible. They see that climate change is a huge piece of that context. Along with visible impacts here in Oregon, the global financial sector's announcements make the business context clear — with $130 trillion (40% of the world's capital) aligned in addressing climate change. The recent COP26 global summit, referred to as "the business COP" by many, demonstrated both the mounting urgency of the...
OREGON STATE
Sandy Post

Clackamas County submits $189M courthouse construction plan

Oregon Judicial Department will finalize funding request for submission to state legislators in JanuaryA report detailing Clackamas County's unique proposal for continuing development on a new courthouse was submitted this week to the Oregon Judicial Department for final review before it is presented to the Oregon Legislature in January 2022. OJD and county staff jointly drafted the report at the state's request, intending to clarify a proposed method for operating and maintaining a courthouse intended to serve a county population that has grown over eight times since the current facility was built. The Board of County Commissioners on May 5...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Portland metro doctor addresses COVID-19 vaccine myths

Dr. Ritu Sahni joined ClackCo TV for 'mythbusting' session refuting concerns gathered from social mediaAs the world nears its second full year since the initial COVID-19 outbreak, a myriad of questions and concerns surrounding vaccines, mask-wearing and other safety protocols have proven themselves an enduring facet of global discourse. To offer a professional medical perspective on lingering safety concerns from right here in the Portland metro region, government broadcast outlet #ClackCo TV sat down for a "mythbusting" session with Dr. Ritu Sahni, medical director for Clackamas County, Washington County and Lake Oswego emergency medical systems. In a video edit...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Travel
Sandy Post

Clackamas, East County prepare winter weather resources

Those experiencing homelessness are encouraged to call 211 to locate a warming shelterWinter might not be officially here, but according to weather forecasts, temperatures are projected to drop below 32 degrees in Sandy and Gresham for the first time this month on Friday, Dec. 10. With that in mind, Clackamas County Social Services Director Brenda Durbin said the Division of the Health, Housing, and Human Services is already "in the process of ramping up our warming centers for this year." In Clackamas County, there are two warming shelters set to open as needed, including the Molalla Warming Center, 920...
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Omicron variant still a question mark in OHSU COVID-19 forecast

Projection points to a decline in virus cases and a drop in hospitalizations across the stateThe likely arrival of the new omicron variant and questions about its strength and speed are clouding an otherwise cautiously optimistic outlook of the course of COVID-19 in Oregon, according to a new state report. The forecast from Oregon Health and Science University, released late Thursday, Dec. 2, shows the delta variant spike that hit Oregon over the summer and peaked around Labor Day continues a steady if stubbornly laborious decline in the state. New infections, hospitalizations and deaths are falling, if not as quickly...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Sandy Post

Clackamas County suddenly ends meeting with call to 'evacuate'

After reported 'threat' Chair Tootie Smith abruptly adjourns Thursday meeting; county buildings close to publicChair Tootie Smith called for the sudden evacuation of a routine Clackamas County commissioners' business meeting on Thursday, Dec. 2. Oregon City police said that what Smith announced as an evacuation actually became a lockout, with the county buildings locked from the outside just as a precaution. Police said no crimes were committed and it was determined to be safe to reopen the county buildings at 2:30 p.m. Smith's message to evacuate came just after 11 a.m., roughly an hour into the Thursday morning meeting....
CLACKAMAS COUNTY, OR
Sandy Post

Sandy Post

Sandy, OR
36
Followers
579
Post
3K+
Views
ABOUT

The Sandy Post is a weekly subscriber-based newspaper publishing on Wednesdays. Our local coverage focuses on news content from East Clackamas County such as Sandy, Welches, Boring and the mountain communities. ​

 http://www.sandypost.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy