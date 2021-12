U.S. stock indexes were mixed Tuesday, a day after a record close for the S&P 500 amid lower liquidity in the last days of the year. The S&P 500 swung between small gains and losses, touching a new intraday high in morning trading, after the broad-market index rallied 1.4% on Monday. It finished down 4.84 points, or 0.1%, to 4786.35. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 95.83 points, or 0.3%, to 36398.21. The Nasdaq Composite fell 89.5 points, or 0.6%, to 15781.72.

