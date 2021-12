We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. Have you ever walked down an aisle in the grocery store and thought to yourself, I’d like to try one of everything, please? Earlier this year, our team basically got to make that dream a reality. We tested, tasted, and debated for months in order to bring you a list of the most exciting groceries in America right now. It was our biggest list yet, with more than 100 items, spanning 12 categories. If you missed it, go back and check out our list of Kitchn Essentials. (We’ll wait.)

GROCERY & SUPERMAKET ・ 5 HOURS AGO