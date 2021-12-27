ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Alabama State

Severe Storms Possible for Central Alabama on Wednesday and This Weekend

By Mary K
 4 days ago
As we are coming to a close for 2021 there is the possibility for severe weather on two separate occasions. A potential threat is for Wednesday and this weekend. There will be a cold front that will be moving into our coverage that will bring showers, thunderstorms, and the potential for...

