Police are appealing for information on the dozens of people filmed taking over an NHS test-and-trace site in Milton Keynes, with one woman captured ransacking an office and stealing what appears to be various Covid testing samples and equipment. A large group of anti-vaxxers were filmed on Wednesday storming the facility – where PCR tests are sent to be analysed – holding placards reading “Freedom is not negotiable” and chanting slogans such as “You can shove your f***ing vaccine up your a***”.The footage, which was shared on social media, also showed members of the crowd throwing traffic cones towards...

PROTESTS ・ 1 DAY AGO