ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Joe Papp at the Ballroom

By Aaron Krause
berkshirefinearts.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you wish to catch The Music Man on Broadway, a seat about four rows from the stage will cost you $714. That is not a misprint. And if you decide instead to sit in the mezzanine section that same day, the lowest price is $199. In fact, these prices are...

www.berkshirefinearts.com

Comments / 0

Related
shepherdexpress.com

Urban Legends at the Eagles Ballroom

The Rave / Eagles Club is a four story, monumental granite block structure. It’s a 180,000 square foot, seven-level live entertainment complex, built in 1926 and one of Milwaukee’s distinguished landmarks. The idea of using the building for music performances began in 1939 to reinvent the building’s purpose....
MILWAUKEE, WI
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
The Stranger

When Gomer Pyle Married Rock Hudson

Oh sure, Seattle’s had its share of cute weddings, but the cutest — one four decades in the making — is the 2013 union of Jim Nabors and Stan Cadwallader at the Fairmont Olympic Hotel downtown. One was a TV star, the other a firefighter, and they’d managed to keep their relationship out of the public eye for 38 years.
SEATTLE, WA
Outsider.com

‘Bonanza’ Star Lorne Greene’s Surprising Connection to Betty White

We ask you, how many times can you connect Bonanza, a classic TV western, with the amazing Betty White?. Folks of a certain age probably will remember this detail, especially when prompted. It’s also a terrific trivia topic. Lorne Greene, who portrayed Ben Cartwright on Bonanza, and White used to team up for a special event. And that was Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
BET

Rhonda Stubbins White, ‘Ruthless’ Actress, Dead at 60

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actress who appeared in various titles, including Tyler Perry's BET+ show Ruthless, has died. She was 60. According to PEOPLE, White's manager confirmed the actress died on Monday (Dec. 6) after a battle with cancer. A friend also shared the news of her passing...
CELEBRITIES
People

Betty White 'Died Peacefully in Her Sleep' at Home, Agent Says

Betty White "died peacefully in her sleep at her home early this morning," her agent and close friend Jeff Witjas tells PEOPLE. Witjas previously confirmed to PEOPLE that the beloved comedian had died on Friday at age 99, just two and a half weeks before what would have been her centennial birthday.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
James Earl Jones
Person
Bob Fosse
Person
Shakespeare
Footwear News

Betty White, Beloved TV Legend & ‘Golden Girls’ Star, Dead at 99

Betty White has died at the age of 99. Variety reported that the famed comedian died on Friday morning in her home just weeks before her 100th birthday. White was known for her work on the hit television show “The Golden Girls,” hosting “SNL,” “Hot in Cleveland,” “The Proposal,” and “The Mary Tyler Moore Show.” She was also the first woman to produce a television show and the first woman to receive an Emmy nomination. She has won five Primetime Emmy Awards, two Daytime Emmy Awards — her first in 1951 and most recently, 2011. The star was readying to her celebrate...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Washington Post

‘Live with it’: Betty White defied racist demands in 1954

“Arthur, did you have a nice weekend?” Betty White asked Arthur Duncan. The entertainer, in her early 30s at the time, was center stage, speaking to the young Black tap dancer seated on her right. “I did something a little different,” Duncan told her. “I rehearsed with a choral...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ballroom#Theater Company#The Public Theater#The Music Man#Performing#Musical Theater#Hair#Gablestage#Jewish
Variety

LL Cool J Cancels ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve’ Performance Due to Positive COVID Test

LL Cool J is pulling out of this year’s “Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2022″ after testing positive for COVID-19. The ABC special, which is marking its 50th anniversary this year, is still moving forward as planned with hosts Seacrest and Liza Koshy, but will have to make an adjustment due to the hip-hop star’s absence. “I know it’s disappointing to the millions of fans but my test came back positive for COVID, which means I’ll no longer be able to perform as scheduled at ‘New Year’s Rockin’ Eve,'” LL Cool J said in a statement. “We...
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Hollywood Reporter

Betty White, Golden Girl of TV Comedy, Dies at 99

Betty White, the quick-witted comedienne whose ribald humor as showcased on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland made her America’s ageless darling, has died. She was 99. The beloved five-time Emmy Award winner and animal advocate, whose career reached another level after she became an octogenarian, died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at her Brentwood home, her APA agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter. “Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. “I will miss her terribly...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Deadline

Betty White Documentary Screening To Salute 100th Birthday Will Go On As Planned

Producers of Betty White: 100 Years Young, a documentary that was to be screened for one night only in theaters on White’s 100th birthday January 17, said Friday the show will go on to honor the iconic actress, who died Thursday night. “Our hearts mourn today with the passing of Betty White,” producers Steve Boettcher and Mike Trinklein said in a statement on the Fathom Events page promoting the screening, which was to include the showing of the doc and live footage of what would have been White’s 100th birthday party. “During the many years we worked with her, we developed a...
MOVIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
United States Navy
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
TMZ.com

Celebrity Deaths in 2021 Included DMX, Tawny Kitaen, Virgil Abloh

There were a lot of shocking and sad celebrity deaths in 2021 ... including tragic shootings, a drug overdose, stunning cancer revelations and, of course, COVID. The rap world lost DMX, who died of an OD which triggered a heart attack, plus Young Dolph, Slim 400 and Drakeo the Ruler, who all died from violence.
CELEBRITIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy