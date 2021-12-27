Joe Papp at the Ballroom

Betty White, the quick-witted comedienne whose ribald humor as showcased on The Mary Tyler Moore Show, The Golden Girls and Hot in Cleveland made her America’s ageless darling, has died. She was 99.
The beloved five-time Emmy Award winner and animal advocate, whose career reached another level after she became an octogenarian, died overnight Thursday into Friday in her sleep at her Brentwood home, her APA agent and close friend Jeff Witjas told The Hollywood Reporter.
“Even though Betty was about to be 100, I thought she would live forever,” Witjas said in a statement to People magazine. “I will miss her terribly...
Comments / 0