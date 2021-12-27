ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bharat Petroleum to scale up renewable energy portfolio; collaborates with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited

Cover picture for the articleNew Delhi [India], December 27 (ANI/NewsVoir): Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL), a 'Maharatna' and a Fortune Global 500 Company is aiming at 1GW of renewable energy portfolio by 2025. The collaboration with Solar Energy Corporation of India Limited (SECI) will help both organizations to leverage each other's expertise to...

cheddar.com

Heliogen Goes Public to Scale Up the Renewable Energy Revolution

Renewable energy company Heliogen has gone public via a SPAC merger with blank check company Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. on the NYSE. Joining Cheddar, founder and CEO Bill Gross went into why he felt the end of 2021 was the best time to get into the public markets. "If you think of the Industrial Revolution and the digital revolution, this renewable revolution is probably going to be as big or larger than that," he said. "So we're going to use this capital to scale our business, to meet more customer demand, to do more projects in parallel, and to scale our research and development to continue to drive down the price to be competitive with fossil fuels."
ENERGY INDUSTRY
sent-trib.com

It’s time for bold investment into renewable energy

U.S. Sen. Joe Manchin recently stated that the House-passed Build Back Better bill’s provisions on renewable energy would jeopardize the reliability of the electricity grid. His statement is a common refrain when it comes to opposition to renewable energy. However, the facts just don’t bear out when it comes to the idea that renewable energy isn’t a reliable source of power.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Insurance Journal

Lloyd’s Asia Launches Renewable Energy Consortium

Lloyd’s has launched a new renewable energy consortium, to respond to the growing needs of the Asia-Pacific region and supporting countries, as they transition to greener energy solutions. Developed by the Lloyd’s Asia platform, the consortium pools underwriting expertise and capacity among the participating syndicates for renewable energy risks...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
power-technology.com

Adani Transmission secures two renewable energy projects in India

Adani Transmission (ATL) has received contracts for two projects, worth a combined $186.2m (Rs14bn), designed to offer connectivity to crucial renewable energy projects in Gujarat and Tamil Nadu in India. The power transmission company received a contract for a 400kV Karur Transmission Project, with a capex of $26.6m (Rs2bn), in...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Seeking Alpha

Green And Renewable Energy: Not So Fast?

Fueled by climate change and other environmental concerns, ESG-focused funds reached $3.9 trillion in AUM at the end of September 2021. “The energy and digital transition will devastate the environment in untold ways. Ultimately, the environmental price of building this new civilization is so staggering that there is no guarantee you will succeed. Your power has blinded you to the point that you have lost the humility of the sailor before the ocean, the climber before the mountain. You forget the Earth will always have the final say.” - Guillaume Pitron, The Rare Metals War.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
investing.com

Southwestern Energy vs. Occidental Petroleum: Which Energy Stock is a Better Buy?

Tight supply caused by OPEC production cuts and higher demand is causing energy prices to surge to multi-year highs lately. Prominent energy stocks Occidental Petroleum (OXY) and Southwestern Energy (SWN) are well-positioned to profit substantially in the near term. But which of these stocks is a better buy now? Read more to find out.Occidental Petroleum Corporation (NYSE:OXY) and Southwestern Energy Company (NYSE:SWN) are two prominent players in the oil and gas industry. OXY engages in internationally acquiring, exploring, and developing oil and gas properties. The company operates through three segments ─ Oil and Gas; Chemical; and Marketing and Midstream. It also trades around its assets, including transportation and storage capacity, and invests in entities that conduct similar activities. On the other hand, SWN engages in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids (NGLs). The company focuses on the development of unconventional natural gas and oil reservoirs. It serves energy companies, utilities, and industrial purchasers of natural gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

3 Battery Recycling Stocks to Consider Adding to Your Renewable Energy Portfolio

Governments around the globe are emphasizing clean energy and are investing significantly to achieve net-zero emission targets. Given the growing importance of renewable energy, the battery recycling market is poised to grow in the coming months. Thus, we think the stocks of Umicore (UMICY), Li-Cycle (LICY), and American Battery Technology (ABML) might be ideal additions to one’s renewable energy portfolio. Let’s discuss.The renewable energy sector has gained much steam over the past years, fueled by policy support and net-zero emission targets by several governments worldwide. The International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated that the renewable energy sector is one of the fastest-growing sectors, with 290 GW of new generation capacity installed this year worldwide, marking a record-breaking year.
ENVIRONMENT
Energy Industry
dmagazine.com

5 Best Solar Energy Companies of 2022

The rise of solar energy popularity and why so many people nowadays are interested in investing in solar panels makes total sense. This industry has started to expand with the light of the speed to deliver long-term energy solutions, both environmentally friendly and with reasonable prices in the long run.
DALLAS, TX
Midland Daily News

Renewable energy solution: cows

Energy service company South Jersey Industries has teamed up with renewable energy development company REV LNG on a new renewable resource project. The key to this new project? Manure. Dairy farms have a lot of cows, naturally. Sometimes numbering in the hundreds. And a lot of cows means a lot...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
dallassun.com

Major North American oil producer to end crude exports

Mexico will suspend crude oil exports in two years in a bid to focus on domestic self-sufficiency, various media have reported. The move is part of President Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador's plan to increase local fuel production to reduce dependence on imported fuels. The export phase-out announcement was made by...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Reuters

Alcoa signs renewable energy deals for Spanish plant

MADRID, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Alcoa (AA.N) has lined up long-term energy contracts with two renewables companies to supply an aluminium plant in northwestern Spain that it has mothballed for two years amid soaring power prices. When the San Ciprian plant in the northwestern Galicia region reopens in 2024, Madrid-based...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
albuquerqueexpress.com

Europe falling into trap of green energy policy, expert says

Energy crunch will be as stubborn as the stubborn EU attempts to ratchet up green energy standards. Germany is shutting down three nuclear power plants on Friday, in a move to halve the country's remaining nuclear capacity. The measure comes despite the worst ever energy crises the European region has experienced.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
aithority.com

Heliogen, A Leading Provider Of AI-enabled Concentrated Solar Energy, Announces Collaboration With CarbonCapture Inc. To Develop Facilities That Remove Carbon Dioxide Directly From The Atmosphere

Heliogen, Inc. (“Heliogen”), a leading provider of AI-enabled, modular concentrated solar energy systems, announced plans to collaborate with CarbonCapture Inc. (“CarbonCapture”) to develop sustainably-powered direct air capture (DAC) facilities. As part of the relationship, the companies intend to kick off front-end engineering for the integration of...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Data Center Knowledge

Renewable Energy in the Data Center Industry

According to a recent publication1 on Datacenter Dynamics, current estimates are that by 2025 data centers will consume one fifth of all the electricity produced worldwide. Major builders of data centers are committing to building renewable power generation facilities along with their data centers, lessening the strain on the local utilities while also helping them to meet local, state, and federal requirements for renewable energy production.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

USA Loans Oil to Exxon Again

Exxon was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves. Exxon Mobil Corp. was granted another oil loan from the U.S. strategic reserves under President Joe Biden’s effort to ease pain at the gasoline pump. Exxon was awarded 2 million barrels as part of the crude-exchange program announced...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
eia.gov

In 2020, the United States produced the least CO2 emissions from energy in nearly 40 years

Source: U.S. Energy Information Administration, Monthly Energy Review. Note: Click for full U.S. CO2 emissions chart. In 2020, as the country responded to the COVID-19 pandemic, CO2 emissions from energy consumption in the United States fell to the lowest level since 1983. The 4.6 billion metric tons (Bmt) of CO2 emitted in 2020 was an 11% decrease from 2019, the largest annual decrease on record, according to our Monthly Energy Review. Our new U.S. CO2 emissions from energy consumption by source and sector chart illustrates CO2 emissions by energy source and sector.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
AFP

Energy costs soar in 2021, fuelled by political unrest

Energy prices soared in 2021 -- with gas, oil, coal, electricity and carbon all shooting higher in large part owing to a resurgence of geopolitical tensions between producers and consumers. The "steep rise in prices was probably the most dramatic development on the commodities markets in 2021", noted Commerzbank analyst Barbara Lambrecht. The most spectacular surge was that of Europe's reference gas price, Dutch TTF, which hit 187.78 euros per megawatt hour in December -- 10 times higher compared with the start of the year. The spike has been fuelled by geopolitical tensions surrounding Russia, which supplies one third of Europe's gas.
ENERGY INDUSTRY

