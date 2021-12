The Bunker – Part 1 is a Quest in Escape From Tarkov. The quest is available from Prapor at level 10. Greetings, warrior. So here’s the deal, a birdy told me that those ex-army guys who secured Reserve base dug out some pass to the underground bunker. Of course, they didn’t do it with their own hands, they forced the Scavs to do the job, and most likely none of the poor bastards made it back out. So anyway, I’ve got no idea what sort of bunker that is. I’ve had some information that it could be the command bunker. But I’m not sure if it’s exactly that bunker or just a bomb shelter for the base personnel. For now, there’s no use to send a big group there for them to just die to those raiders. Check those catacombs out and let me know if it’s worth sending a group there. The pay is good. You in?

