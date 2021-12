Is Yellowstone season 4 new tonight on Paramount Network? Are we going to have a chance to check out an incredible episode 8?. Given that we are getting close to the holidays, we of course understand if some out there are unsure if the show is sticking around the air or not. Here’s the good news, though: It is! Not only is there going to be a new installment tonight, but the show will continue airing through the holiday season — there are plans for another episode on December 26, which will be the penultimate one of the season.

