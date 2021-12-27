ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Author Correction: Effects of Aqueous Solubility and Geochemistry on CO Injection for Shale Gas Reservoirs

By Ji Ho Lee
 5 days ago

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-59131-y, published online 07 February 2020. The original version of the Article contained an error in the Author Information section, where the statement of equal contribution was implemented erroneously: "These authors contributed equally: Ji Ho Lee, Jinhyung Cho and Kun Sang Lee.". Ji Ho Lee is the...

Nature.com

Author Correction: Laser-induced structural modification in calcium aluminosilicate glasses using molecular dynamic simulations

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-88686-7, published online 04 May 2021. In the original version of this Article, the values in Table 3 were a duplication of the values in Table 4. The original Table 3 and accompanying legend appear below. Table 3 Distribution statistics for Al"“O, O"“Al"“O, and Al"“Al under...
CHEMISTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: Combining DNMT and HDAC6 inhibitors increases anti-tumor immune signaling and decreases tumor burden in ovarian cancer

S.M., A.S., M.L.-A., A.V., and K.B.C. designed the experiments. S.M., A.S., S.G., M.H., P.T.A., S.C., E.P., K.R., N.D., and A.Y. performed experiments. J.L. and W.Z. provided cisplatin-resistant cell lines IGROV-1 CR and SKOV3 CR. S.M., A.S., S.G., A.V., and K.B.C. wrote, edited, and revised the manuscript. The original Article and...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Author Correction: Special vulnerability of somatic niche cells to transposable element activation in Drosophila larval ovaries

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-020-57901-2, published online 23 January 2020. The original version of this Article contained an error in the Acknowledgments section. "The work was supported by the grant from Russian Foundation for Basic Research [16-04-01524 for M.K.] and by the Presidium of the Russian Academy of Sciences program...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Recent discoveries of new Elephantomyia (Diptera, Limoniidae) fossils in Baltic amber

Correction to: Scientific Reports, https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03022-3, published online 8 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Institute of Systematics and Evolution of Animals, Polish Academy of Sciences, Warsaw, Poland'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Institute of Systematics and...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Publisher Correction: Exploring the mechanism of Yixinyin for myocardial infarction by weighted co-expression network and molecular docking

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-01691-8, published online 19 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 3, which was incorrectly given as 'Rehabilitation Teaching and Research Section, Henan Medical College, Kaifeng, China'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Rehabilitation Teaching and Research Section, Henan Medical...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Activation of the unfolded protein response promotes axonal regeneration after peripheral nerve injury

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/srep21709, published online 24 February 2016. The original version of this Article contains errors in the microscopy images in FigureÂ 6, where parts of the image for "Uninjured/ XP1Nes-/-" in panel A was used in error to create the images for "Uninjured / Non-Tg" and "Uninjured / Tg XBPS1s" in panel B.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Transformation of organic micropollutants along hyporheic flow in bedforms of river-simulating flumes

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-91519-2, published online 22 June 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 11, which was incorrectly given as 'Julius KÃ¼hn Institute "“ Federal Research Centre for Cultivated Plants, Institute for Breeding Research on Agricultural Crops, Berlin, Germany'. The correct affiliation is listed below.
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Modulation of neural activity in frontopolar cortex drives reward-based motor learning

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-98571-y, published online 13 October 2021. The Acknowledgements section in the original version of this Article was incomplete. "This research was supported by the International Engagement Fund of Goldsmiths University of London (MHR). MHR and VVN were partially supported by theÂ National Research University Higher School...
SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Science
Nature.com

Correction: Lithium enhances the antitumour effect of temozolomide against TP53 wild-type glioblastoma cells via NFAT1/FasL signaling

The original version of this article unfortunately contained a mistake. Figures 2G and 6C were incorrectly presented. In Fig. 2G, the cytoplasmic protein blot of Hsp90 as loading control was incorrectly used. The authors misused the total protein blot of Hsp90 in Fig. 2E. This mistake occurred during the assembly of Fig. 2G. In Fig. 6C, on the left, the representative images of TUNEL assay were incorrectly used. The mistake occurred during preparing the left panel of Fig. 6C, the authors used pictures from a wrong data fold. This correction does not change the results or conclusion of this study. The authors apologize for the mistake.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Biomimetic cellulose-based superabsorbent hydrogels for treating obesity

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-00884-5, published online 01 November 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 2, which was incorrectly given as 'Mucosal Immunology and Microbiota Unit, Humanitas Research Hospital, 20090, Pieve Emanuele, Milan, Italy'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. IRCCS Humanitas Research Hospital,...
SCIENCE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Differential microbial responses to antibiotic treatments by insecticide-resistant and susceptible cockroach strains (Blattella germanica L.)

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-03695-w, published online 17 December 2021. The original version of this Article contained an error in Affiliation 1, which was incorrectly given as 'Department of Entomology, Purdue University, Tucson, AZ, 47907, USA'. The correct affiliation is listed below:. Department of Entomology, Purdue University, West Lafayette, IN...
WILDLIFE
Nature.com

Author Correction: Digital printing of a novel electrode for stable flexible organic solar cells with a power conversion efficiency of 8.5%

Correction to: Scientific Reports https://doi.org/10.1038/s41598-021-93365-8, published online 09 July 2021. The original version of this Article contained errors in FigureÂ 8(a) and (b) where the AFM and SEM images were incorrectly constructed showing the electrode on glass, rather than the electrode deposited on PET substrate. The original Figure 8...
INDUSTRY
Nature.com

Author Correction: SARS-CoV-2 uses metabotropic glutamate receptor subtype 2 as an internalization factor to infect cells

Https://doi.org/10.1038/s41421-021-00357-z published online 14 December 2021. In the original publication of this article1, we made some mistakes in Fig. 4c and d. The layer of nucleus was missing in the images of CK5 and CK8 of Fig. 4c, and the layer of Ace2 was shifted in the image of Ace2 of Fig. 4d. The correctly labelled Fig. 4c and d are displayed as below. This correction does not affect the results or the conclusion of this work.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
Nature.com

Microbiome assembly in The Gambia

The development of the infant gut microbiota into an adult configuration is heavily influenced by lifestyle. A large study of children from The Gambia reveals how the microbiota assembles in children with a non-industrial lifestyle. Acquisition of the community of microbes that forms our gut microbiota occurs during and after...
WORLD
Nature.com

Global warming decreases connectivity among coral populations

Global warming is killing corals; however, the effects of warming on population connectivity, a process fundamental to reef recovery, are largely unexplored. Using a high-resolution (as high as 200"‰m), empirically calibrated biophysical model of coral larval dispersal for the southern Great Barrier Reef, we show that the increased larval mortality and reduced competency duration under a 2"‰Â°C warming alter dispersal patterns, whereas projected changes in large-scale currents have limited effects. Overall, there was on average a 7% decrease in the distance larvae disperse (among-reef interquartile range (IQR), âˆ’10% to âˆ’4%), an 8% decrease in the number of connections into each reef (IQR, âˆ’11% to âˆ’3%) and a 20% increase in local retention (IQR, 0% to +49%). Collectively, these shifts imply that 2"‰Â°C of warming will reduce inter-reef connectivity, hampering recovery after disturbances and reducing the spread of warm-adapted genes. Such changes make protections more effective locally, but may require reducing spacing between protected areas.
SCIENCE
Nature.com

The activity of the intrinsically water-soluble enzyme ADAMTS13 correlates with the membrane state when bound to a phospholipid bilayer

Membrane-associated enzymes have been found to behave differently qualitatively and quantitatively in terms of activity. These findings were highly debated in the 1970s and many general correlations and reaction specific models have been proposed, reviewed, and discarded. However, new biological applications brought up the need for clarification and elucidation. To address literature shortcomings, we chose the intrinsically water-soluble enzyme a disintegrin and metalloproteinase with a thrombospondin type 1 motif, member 13 (ADAMTS13) and large unilamellar vesicles with a relative broad phase transition. We here present activity measurements of ADAMTS13 in the freely dissolved state and the membrane associated state for phosphocholine lipids with different acyl-chain lengths (13:0, 14:0 and 15:0) and thus main phase transition temperatures. While the freely dissolved enzyme shows a simple Arrhenius behavior, the activity of membrane associated ADAMTS13 in addition shows a peak. This peak temperature correlates with the main phase transition temperature of the used lipids. These findings support an alternative theory of catalysis. This theory predicts a correlation of the membrane associated activity and the heat capacity, as both are susceptibilities of the same surface Gibb's free energy, since the enzyme is attached to the membrane.
SCIENCE
The Independent

Ancient human DNA found in ‘nit glue’, say scientists

Scientists say that ancient human DNA found in nit glue, the sticky substance produced by head lice to attach their eggs to hair, could help shed light on longstanding mysteries about what sort of people lived in South America 1,500-2,000 years ago.The researchers, from the UK, Denmark and Argentina, analysed the remains of eight South American mummies, and extracted both ancient human nuclear DNA and mitochondrial lice DNA from the “nit cement” of two mummies.The analysis showed the people had been part of a population that migrated from northwest Amazonia to the Andes of central-west Argentina 2,000 years ago or...
SCIENCE

