This year the United States only approved 2 biosimilars, but the FDA did grant interchangeable status to the first biosimilar. Since the start of the pandemic, the FDA has made little progress on biosimilars. In 2019, a total of 10 biosimilars were approved, which dropped to 3 in 2020 and only 2 in 2021. However, despite the low number of approvals, there was big biosimilars news in 2021, including the first biosimilar to be granted interchangeable status.

MEDICAL & BIOTECH ・ 9 DAYS AGO