It’s Week 17 of the NFL season and it’s the perfect time to check on some futures bets!. As is always the case in the NFL, there continues to be twists and surprises. The NFL and NFLPA announced Tuesday changes to the COVID-19 protocol that should limit some of the variance we have seen in recent weeks. With both vaccinated and unvaccinated players returning as soon as five days after symptoms, and with vaccinated players no longer being subject to weekly testing, most teams will be close to full strength entering the final two weeks of the regular season. With 94% of NFL players vaccinated, that makes it a little easier to make some smart wagers.

NFL ・ 2 DAYS AGO