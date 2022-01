The rumors are true: I have proposed that people in public positions of trust and power who steal large amounts of taxpayer funds receive at least some prison time, every time. One of the worst things about our system right now is the incredible willingness and ability of insiders to avoid serious consequences. I’ve spent over a decade between my work as the state’s chief public corruption prosecutor and now as Iowa’s state auditor, working against that. Making prison mandatory for trusted insiders who steal from taxpayers would help.

