“Summertime and the living is easy.” That’s how that old Gershwin song goes, right? Well, if you were alive and aware during the summer of 2020, you know that the living was anything but easy. The hollow, searching tone of Corey Wilkes’ trumpet as it articulates the main melody of the Kahil El’Zabar Quartet’s new version of “Summertime,” as well as the dirge-like cadence set by El’Zabar’s percussion, captures the pain and desolation of that dark season. The performance comes at the end of A Time for Healing and functions as a stark reminder of why El’Zabar and company created the restorative space of this album in the first place.

