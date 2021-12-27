ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Mum-of-22 Sue Radford enjoys relaxing Christmas gin as kids play with 300 presents in ‘millionaire mansion’

By Rebekah Pemberton
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JOnav_0dWlRonE00

CHRISTMAS can be a busy and stressful time for parents, so imagine what it is like for Sue Radford who has 22 kids.

The super mum, 46, from Lancashire, showed how she was enjoying a relaxing glass of Christmas gins, as her kids played with around 300 presents after the big day.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3m8uaw_0dWlRonE00
Sue Radford enjoyed some of Noel's advent calendar gin to relax after the Christmas celebrations
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2cRXEk_0dWlRonE00
Sue shared a sneak peek of her Boxing Day and some of the gifts her children received this year

Sue showed off a festive Santa glass that she was using for mini gin bottles in an alcoholic advent calendar husband Noel, 51, had given her.

The mum previously shared a behind-the-scenes of her family celebrating Boxing Day at the 'millionaire mansion' and it looks like the family has a whole host of presents.

Among the gifts there was a toy kitchen, a doll house and numerous trucks.

The family previously opened up about their epic Christmas traditions - with a £7,000 spend and 70 rolls of wrapping paper.

Noel and Sue splash out between £100 and £200 on each kid's presents - buying around 300 gifts in total.

Sue added the caption: “Boxing Day chills.”

Sue and Noel are parents to Chris, 32, Sophie, 28, Chloe, 26, Jack, 24, Daniel, 22, Luke, 21, Millie, 20, Katie, 19, James, 18, Ellie, 16, Aimee, 15, Josh, 14, Max, 13, Tillie, 11, Oscar, 10, Casper, nine, Hallie, six, Phoebe, five, Archie, four, Bonnie, three, and Heidie, one.

Sadly the couple's 17th child Alfie was still born on July 6, 2014.

The family famously doesn’t rely on benefits and is supported by their pie shop business.

Recently the family went on a magical Christmas trip to Lapland with husky rides and Santa visits.

Their Christmas dinner includes 10kg of potatoes, 4kg of carrots, 60 Yorkshire puddings, 120 pigs in blankets and 2.5kg of Brussels sprouts - costing £400 before they add the meat.

The family munch on a turkey, beef joint and a whole gammon on December 25 - cooked in their dual ovens.

The kids write gift lists but, with so many of them, their dream items aren't guaranteed.

This year, Sue spent hours searching for a PS5 and a particular Barbie doll's house.

She explained: "We have had to give up on the PS5 and we got the doll’s house eventually, but the cost was disgusting. It is supposed to be £240 but one site was offering it for over £700."

The Radfords, who live in a 10-bed former care home, often show off their millionaire lifestyle on Instagram.

This includes having an outdoor cinema, TV bed, and a £30,000 Range Rover car.

The family have recently opened their doors for Channel 5’s 22 Kids and Counting show, which documented their lives under one roof.

In the show, Sue revealed they have spent £1million raising their large brood and she has been pregnant for 16-and-a-half YEARS.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12nYdM_0dWlRonE00
Sue and Noel with some of their 22 children, wearing festive pyjamas for Christmas
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=054jNs_0dWlRonE00
Sue showed off the epic Christmas Eve sacks she bought for her kids

We previously shared how mum-of-22 Sue Radford lives a millionaire’s lifestyle with a £30k Range Rover, outdoor cinema & hot tub.

Earlier this year, the Radford family got even LARGER as Sue and Noel announced a new grandson was on the way.

We also revealed inside the garden of Britain’s biggest family where Sue and Noel Radford have a cinema, hot tub and bar.

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy