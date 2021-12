With electric vehicle mandates in place in countries worldwide, new automotive manufacturers are seemingly popping up left and right in an attempt to bring new electric vehicles to market. While most electric vehicles out there look like traditional cars and trucks, some are entirely deviating from typical vehicle design trends and going for something completely different. Tesla started the wild design trend for electric pickups with its Cybertruck, and now a new EV called the Thundertruck has been revealed by a team from the creative agency Wolfgang. This new Thundertruck appears similar to the Cybertruck in some respects, but looks more like it’s been customized for a post-apocalyptic waste.

CARS ・ 3 DAYS AGO