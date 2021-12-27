The 10 Best PSVR Games Of 2021

UPDATE: The PS5 is currently in stock at AO and is available to pre-order at Game. Read on for more information.It has now been over a year since Sony’s latest console, the PlayStation 5 (PS5), first arrived in the UK. But supply problems and a worldwide semiconductor shortage sparked by the coronavirus pandemic have caused the production of the device to slow to a crawl.If you didn’t find the console under your tree on Christmas Day, fear not, because the IndyBest team is here to help. This has been the best month for restocks on record, with several restocks taking place at Smyths Toys, Currys, PlayStation Direct, ShopTo, Very, Littlewoods, Game, Studio, Argos, EE, BT, Asda,...

VIDEO GAMES ・ 1 DAY AGO