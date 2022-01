Dollar Dynasty opened its doors in 2003. A charitable organization that is committed to help people in need in the community. It doesn’t matter whether you are struggling to get out of a place you find yourself in or struggling to get out of a place you have been in for a long time. The organization brand is to meet the person where they are and help them. On Saturday, December 18, the organization gave out Christmas presents to families. A tradition that started over 18 years ago.

CHARITIES ・ 5 DAYS AGO