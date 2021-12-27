ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

ASK A TROOPER: “Pushing Snow Onto the Road”

By Ryan Janke
kfgo.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleQuestion: What is the law in regards to pushing snow from ones driveway out onto the road?. Answer: It is illegal to place snow from a driveway on or next to a public highway or street. The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds...

kfgo.com

Comments / 0

Related
ifiberone.com

Local driver pulled over for failure to clear snow off car

OLYMPIA - A local man was pulled over by Washington State Troopers in Olympia on Tuesday for failure to clear the snow off his vehicle. Washington State Trooper Robert Reyer says fellow State Patrolman Evan Sowards pulled over a sedan that had nearly all its window spaces covered in snow. When Sowards questioned the driver about the excessive snow on his vehicle, the motorist responded, “I was lazy.”
WASHINGTON STATE
Bring Me The News

Semi driver hits 2 young men changing tire on the side of the road

Two young men changing a tire on their pickup had to be taken to the hospital after being struck by a semi driver. The two individuals — a 23-year-old from Lindstrom and a 23-year-old from Chisago City — were stopped on the westbound shoulder of I-94 near Pelican Lake around 2:30 p.m. Monday, the State Patrol said. They were working on changing a tire on the driver's side of a Ford 250 that had an attached trailer.
CHISAGO CITY, MN
valleynewslive.com

UPDATE: Nearly 80 vehicles involved in pile-up on I-94 near Ashby

ASHBY, Minn. (Valley News Live)- (UPDATE: Reaction from drivers) “And we saw a semi-truck smash into the semi-truck right next to us,” said Casey Pflipsen. “And at that moment that’s when I decided to just floor it into the median and get as far up the road away from the pile-up as I could.”
ASHBY, MN
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Minnesota State
CBS Minnesota

After 3 Thefts In 24 Hours, Golden Valley Officials Urge Drivers Not To Leave Vehicles Running Unattended

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Authorities in the Twin Cities are encouraging drivers not to leave their vehicles running unattended during the current spell of cold weather. Officials in Golden Valley, a suburb just west of Minneapolis, reported Tuesday that five vehicles cars were stolen in the city in the last 24 hours. Three of those cases involved vehicles being left unattended with the engines running. “While warming up your car can help melt snow and ice, it also is a great opportunity for someone to steal your car,” city officials wrote in a crime alert. Motorists are advised not to leave their vehicles running with the keys inside unattended. Anyone who sees suspicious activity is asked to call 911.   More On WCCO.com: Isaiah Foster, 18, Charged In St. Paul Purse Snatching That Injured Grandmother Gathered Oaks: Minnesota’s Popular Countryside Grain Bin Airbnb New Laws Going Into Effect Jan. 1 Include Free Park Permits For MN Tribes, Increase On Med-Assisted Rx Rates MN Sheriff’s Deputy Dies Of COVID-19 Complications, Gov. Orders Flags At Half-Staff Friday
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
cbs3duluth.com

Several vehicles involved in spin-out crash near Blatnik Bridge

DULUTH, MN -- Several vehicles have spun-out near the Blatnik Bridge, causing some traffic headaches as the snow continues to fall Monday afternoon. According to the Minnesota Department of Transportation, the spin-out happened around 1:20 p.m. at the entrance ramp onto the Blatnik Bridge from Garfield Avenue/Port Terminal heading from Duluth to Superior.
DULUTH, MN
kfgo.com

Winter storm caused problems for those on the roads; Dozens of rescues made by ND troopers

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says troopers in the southeast region had their hands full during the winter storm. From Sunday through Monday, prior to and after road closures, troopers responded to 41 rescue calls from stranded travelers. 35 people were taken to safety. Other vehicles were found abandoned. Those inside had been picked up by others. While on those calls for assistance, troopers found 24 other motorists needing help.
kfgo.com

UPDATE: North Dakota reopens interstates across the state, caution advised

BISMARCK, N.D. (KFGO) – The North Dakota Department of Transportation and North Dakota Highway Patrol reopened all remaining portions of Interstate 94 and Interstate 29. Reduced visibility and snow-covered conditions may still be present on highways throughout the state. Motorists are encouraged to slow down and drive for the conditions.
BISMARCK, ND
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Minnesota State Patrol#Detroit#Traffic Accident
kmvt

Snow plows continue to work to clear roads

TWIN FALLS, Idaho (KMVT/KSVT) — The city has been hard at work since the early hours of Monday morning plowing and salting roadways, attempting to maintain safe driving conditions throughout Southern Idaho. Just after 3:00 a.m., all eight plows in Twin Falls were dispatched to manage the main arterial...
TWIN FALLS, ID
perhamfocus.com

Ask A Trooper: Extra DWI patrols are on the roads during the holidays

Eggnog. Mulled wine. Seasonal beers and festive cocktails. The holidays can pose tough choices. But there's one choice that's not only easy to make; it will save lives. That's the choice not to drive if you've been drinking. For people who make the wrong choice, though, there are extra DWI...
PUBLIC SAFETY
myklgr.com

MnDOT reminds homeowners and businesses to avoid plowing snow onto sidewalks and roads

The Minnesota Department of Transportation reminds the public it is illegal to deposit snow on or next to a public highway or street. Minnesota law and many local ordinances prohibit the plowing, blowing, shoveling or otherwise placing of snow on to public roads or sidewalks. This includes the ditch and right of way area along the roads.
TRAFFIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Traffic
NewsBreak
Traffic Accidents
Crookston Daily Times

Ask a Trooper: Don't drink and drive

Eggnog. Mulled wine. Seasonal ​beers and festive cocktails. The holidays can pose tough choices. But there's one choice that's not only easy to make; it will save lives. That's the choice not to drive if you've been drinking. For people who make the wrong choice, though, there are extra...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Crookston Daily Times

Ask a Trooper: Top 10 winter driving tips

Question: Now that winter is here, can you talk about winter travel safety?. Answer: Snow and ice can make driving a bit more challenging, even if you grew up here. It not only involves knowing what to do while your vehicle is in motion, but preparing carefully before you leave the house and being ready in case of a crash. Based on the typical wintertime crashes they see every year, here are the Minnesota State Patrol’s top 10 winter driving tips.
TRAFFIC
Winona Daily News

ASK A TROOPER: Sober and safe traveling

Eggnog. Mulled wine. Seasonal beers and festive cocktails. The holidays can pose tough choices. But there’s one choice that’s not only easy to make; it will save lives. That’s the choice not to drive if you’ve been drinking. For people who make the wrong choice, though,...
TWITTER
knsiradio.com

Area Roads Slush and Snow Covered

(KNSI) – The National Weather Service is expecting three to five inches of snow throughout central Minnesota Tuesday afternoon and evening. The Minnesota Department of Public Safety reports roads in the area are slush and snow-covered, with several accidents in the process of being cleared. As a result, drivers should use extra caution. If skidding, drivers should ease off the gas and steer in the direction they want the vehicle to go. With anti-lock brakes, apply steady, firm pressure to the brake pedal. For the latest road conditions, click here.
TRAFFIC
gowatertown.net

Dozens of storm rescues made by North Dakota Highway Patrol

FARGO, N.D. (KFGO) – Highway Patrol Captain Bryan Niewind says troopers in the southeast region had their hands full during the winter storm. From Sunday through Monday, prior to and after road closures, troopers responded to 41 rescue calls from stranded travelers. 35 people were taken to safety. Other vehicles were found abandoned. Those inside had been picked up by others. While on those calls for assistance, troopers found 24 other motorists needing help.
PUBLIC SAFETY
kpq.com

WSDOT Asking Drivers to Watch Out for Snow Plows

The Washington State Department of Transportation is reporting several close calls between its snow plows and other drivers on the road. Plowing has ramped up recently with heavier and more consistent snowfall in the state. A recent WSDOT tweet pleaded with drivers to stop weaving between plows. An electronic sign...
WASHINGTON STATE
sanatogapost.com

Troopers, Police Monitor Roads in ‘Operation Safe Holiday’

KING OF PRUSSIA PA – Units of the State Police and municipal law enforcement agencies across the commonwealth – including several in western Montgomery County – will continue their participation through the New Year weekend in “Operation Safe Holiday,” a coordinated campaign against unsafe and impaired driving, according to the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA

Comments / 0

Community Policy