Over the past few days, we have brought you our most-viewed blog posts of the year, as well as the Law Library’s most viewed reports for 2021. To finish out our most-viewed series, we are bringing you our most-viewed webinar recordings. The Law Library of Congress holds several recurring webinars throughout the year, as well as special events such as Constitution Day. If you are not able to attend these webinars or events in person, don’t fret – we record our webinars! Whether you’re a patron who lives too far away to attend an in-person event, or you want to watch a recording of a webinar, you can find our event recordings online.

POLITICS ・ 2 DAYS AGO