The internet can be a great place. Lots of shopping, lots of sites that will make you laugh, sites where you can even play video games. But the internet is also a not so great place with lots of places set up for the sole purpose of stealing your personal information. One way thieves do this is by offering you something that looks and sounds awesome better known as a scam. A new one is being passed around East Texas with a pretty enticing, and very fake, offer from Aldi.

TEXAS STATE ・ 3 DAYS AGO