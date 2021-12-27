the humanoid robot 'ameca' reacts to a nose poke like a real person

Turns out reindeer eyes are pretty special; not only can they see UV wavelengths, but the eyes change color in winter, and become 1000x more sensitive to light. No red, shiny nose needed for navigating the prolonged arctic darkness! Some of the biggest scientific instruments of their time, built partly to determine the winter solstice accurately, are cathedrals. Meridians are visible in many of Europe’s cathedrals which double as camera obscuras. In this weekend’s issue, we consider the physics of skiing, including the effect of the skis’ shape, and how to maximize speed. We also ask why it is that all snowflakes are unique and what conditions are required for the classic snowflake shape. CEO of Cerebras Andrew Feldman advises early-career engineers: “Work on problems and in industries that you care about and that you are interested in. Don’t follow what is cool or what everyone is doing. You will always be better at the things you are passionate about.” Click here to read this weekend’s issue.

SCIENCE ・ 13 DAYS AGO