Omicron, a relatively recent variant of the COVID-19 disease that originated from South Africa, has spread to people across the globe through its highly contagious nature. The virus itself had already spread to Botswana, Belgium, Hong Kong and Israel on November 24, 2021, a mere 15 days after the first patient was infected with the variant. Shortly after the Omicron was reported to the WHO (World Health Organization,) travel in many Sub-saharan African countries was stopped.

PUBLIC HEALTH ・ 10 DAYS AGO