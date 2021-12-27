ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

12/27 Ryan’s “Still Hot” Monday Morning Forecast

By Ryan Mahan
WDAM-TV
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI hope everyone enjoyed their unseasonably warm weather over the holiday weekend, because it will stick with us for the next few days. We’ll remain just under temperature records by a degree or so,...

www.wdam.com

WSPY NEWS

Heavy Snow Expected New Year's Day

The WSPY listening area is expected to see it's first major snowstorm of the season on New Year's Day. The National Weather Service in Chicago has issued a winter storm watch that starts Saturday morning that will remain in effect until Sunday morning. The National Weather Service says snow accumulation...
CHICAGO, IL
wcbi.com

Severe weather Saturday, plummeting temps and snow Sunday

SUMMARY: a VERY busy forecast for us here in northern MS to kick off 2022. We’ll see very warm temps continuing into Saturday, with a major severe weather risk during the afternoon and evening hours Saturday. A powerful arctic cold front then moves through during the overnight hours into Sunday, with a period of snow and plunging temps Sunday afternoon! Temps will stay cold for Monday and Tuesday with very cold nights. We moderate a bit mid-week, but this is short lived as another powerful arctic front will move through on Friday bringing much colder temps.
kalb.com

12/31/2021 Tyler's Morning Forecast

Tyler is tracking near record warm weather conditions to end out the year!. Tyler is tracking very warm conditions through Saturday! Details here!
wamc.org

Paul Caiano's Morning Forecast

Here is NewsChannel 13 Meteorologist Paul Caiano's WAMC Regional Forecast:. Mostly cloudy with a few light rain showers today. Also, areas of fog and drizzle. Highs in the mid to upper 40s. Cloudy with a few light rain showers tonight. Areas of fog and drizzle. Lows in the mid 30s.
WDAM-TV

Patchy fog expected overnight, lows in the upper 60s.

Look for patchy fog overnight with lows in the upper 60s. For New Year’s Eve, expect partly cloudy skies with highs in the upper 70s to lower 80s. For New Year’s Eve night, expect only a 20 percent chance for a shower with lows in the mid to upper 60s.
kwhi.com

COLD FRONT ARRIVES SATURDAY NIGHT AFTER WARM NEW YEAR’S EVE

Very mild weather is expected to round out 2021, but conditions will change quickly—and drastically—to start off the new year. The National Weather Service says a cold front will make its way through the area tomorrow (Saturday) evening, dropping temperatures from the high 70s or low 80s in the afternoon to around 30 degrees overnight. Strong winds will bring feels-like temperatures down into the 20s and possibly the teens early Sunday.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kptv.com

Friday morning FOX 12 weather forecast (12/31)

Friday, December 31st, 2:00 P.M. Tonight is about to be a frigid one. It looks like skies will be clearing through the day and into the evening tonight. By tonight, skies across the region should be clear, leading to some very cold temperatures. The metro should dip down into the low 20s and outlying areas could get down into the teens. In eastern Oregon, many spots will experience negative temperatures overnight. Be safe this New Year's Eve!
CBS Miami

Hot New Year’s Eve With Record-Tying Temperatures Through Weekend

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Steamy New Year’s Eve with record-tying temperatures in South Florida this Friday afternoon. This New Year’s Eve Friday will be very warm and a bit more humid. (CBS4) Friday’s record high temperature in Miami is 84 which was set back in 2015. South Florida will celebrate NYE night under mostly clear skies and with warm and muggy feels. It’ll be in the lower 70s when it’s time to ring in the new year at midnight. Very warm start to 2022. (CBS4) The rain chance remains low through much of the weekend but since the wind flow is turning out southwesterly, moisture is...
MIAMI, FL
CBS Pittsburgh

Pittsburgh Weather: Late Rain Chances Start Off 2022

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – A Warm and Wet start to the New Year! Rain chances have been pushed back a little later than midnight but there’s still a chance for light showers through the night for the NYE celebration as the ball drops. WEATHER LINKS: Current Conditions | School Delays & Closings | Local Radar | Weather App | Photos Temperatures will stay in the 50s for New Year’s Day morning and highs in the upper 50s for the afternoon. Photo Credit: KDKA Weather Center Rain picks up in intensity for New Year’s Day in the afternoon and evening where .50 – 1″ of...
PITTSBURGH, PA
cbslocal.com

New York Weather: CBS2’s 12/31 Friday Morning Forecast

For tonight, it will be rather mild for December standards, with a low in the upper 40s. Fog, drizzle, and light rain are also possible. Friday begins a warming trend with a high around 55. It will be mostly cloudy, but some peeks of sun are possible in the afternoon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Baltimore

Maryland Weather: A Foggy, Humid New Year’s Eve

Hi everyone! Kind of “WILD” that my first topic for you will be fog and mild, as we start the last day of 2021. But indeed such will be the case as we got to bed and especially in the A.M. Matter of fact I think we could have pockets of dense fog in the morning. Warm and humid air will define Thursday tonight and Friday.  Our forecast low temps are actually, in many areas, are above the average daytime high. #mdwx Headed out tomorrow morning, to work or a NYE destination watch out for fog! pic.twitter.com/4pSAwxR4qz — Meg McNamara (@MegWJZ) December 31, 2021 And...
MARYLAND STATE

