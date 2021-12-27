Spreading holiday cheer: Abilene Elks lodge holds 17th annual free Christmas dinner

It started as Samantha Jackson’s senior project.

Though it has been going on for 17 years as of Saturday, the Elks lodge’s Christmas dinner was only supposed to be a one-time thing.

“I thought it would just be the one year and that would be it,” Jackson said. “Then my sister took it over two years later and then my parents decided to (take it over).”

She is thrilled it has been able to carry on for so long.

“It’s pretty cool,” she said. “Every year, I feel like it gets bigger and bigger. And every year we have a lot of the same people — a lot of the same volunteers, a lot of the same people that we deliver to and come in and eat — but every year there’s more.”

Jackson anticipated the dinner would serve about 600 people Christmas Day.

Though the meal serves a large number of people, Jackson said they have never run out of food.

“There’s been a couple years we’ve gotten really close, but most years we have quite a bit left over,” she said. “We all end up taking a little bit home because we don’t eat while we’re here most of the time.”

The “we” in question are Jackson and her relatives, who have combined forces to make the annual dinner happen every year.

The meal is a family affair. She and her parents have recruited her cousin, Becky, to cook the annual meal, and Jackson’s husband and children help serve the food, among others.

Jackson said she hopes her children will learn “that Christmas isn’t all about getting.”

“It’s about giving and worrying about other people who don’t have as much as we do and making sure everybody has somebody there for them,” she said. “We all have our own family, we have extended family, we have friends and not everybody has that.”

Jackson’s family are the event’s main volunteers.

“We’re the only (volunteers) who are set every year,” she said. “Everyone else is just, if they show up they show up … We just kind of place them whenever they show up and if we have enough help we do. If not, we make do.”

Saturday’s dinner saw a lower number of community volunteers than usual, something that Jackson attributes to the warmer-than-average weather.

Jackson’s father Kenny Ryan talked about the ways community members helped make the dinner a success, including by bringing donated desserts to serve at the meal.

He told an anecdote about a woman who volunteered to bring several dessert dishes this year only to later find out she was from Abilene, Texas — not Abilene, Kansas.

“She wasn’t too happy,” he said. “She was really looking forward to it, too.”

The meal went on with a handful fewer desserts than anticipated, with Ryan taking his usual leadership role.

He said the meal hadn’t changed much since it began 17 years ago, echoing what Jackson said about repeat attendees and volunteers.

“What’s changed a little bit is some families have made it a tradition to come down and help or to come down and eat instead of cooking their own meal,” Ryan said. “So those sort of things have changed and the numbers have gone up a lot. Right now I know we’re up to 300 either to-go or for delivery meals today not counting everybody who’s eating here. When the weather’s good, there’s fewer people come because they travel more.”

Bad weather has driven people in droves to the community dinner, he said.

“One year, it was really lot of snow in Abilene,” Ryan said. “The streets were barely drivable. It was the busiest we’ve ever been.”

That year, volunteers were left scrambling, searching the grocery stores for desserts as they ran out of certain items, he said. Usually, there’s plenty to go around. Ryan said the leftovers are often donated to Neighbor to Neighbor.

It’s impressive for something that started as a high school student’s project 17 years ago, drawing people from all over Abilene.

Kevin Brown has been to a handful of the annual meals.

“I’m surprised there’s not more (attendees),” Brown said.

He attended Saturday’s meal with a friend from Salina.

“I was too lazy to cook,” Brown said. “Then she came from Salina. I said, ‘why don’t we go out and eat there?’”

While there may have been fewer community volunteers this year than usual, but members of the public still showed up to help.

Volunteer Joyce Lowe went from eating at the event every year to volunteering after the death of her husband about three years ago.

“We had come here to eat several times while he was alive and we enjoyed it so much — the interaction with the people,” she said. “I enjoy it.”

A big part of the meal is the way it offers people a chance to socialize with others when they might not have anyone to talk to otherwise.

Lowe loves being able to make the meal happen.

“I enjoy volunteering,” she said. “I’ve volunteered a lot in the past.”