Science

Contributions of NaV1. 8 and NaV1. 9 to excitability in human induced pluripotent stem-cell derived somatosensory neurons

By Scientific Reports
Newswise
 4 days ago

The inhibition of voltage-gated sodium (NaV) channels in somatosensory neurons presents a promising novel modality for the treatment of pain. However, the precise contribution of these channels to neuronal excitability, the cellular correlate of pain, is unknown; previous studies using...

www.newswise.com

Newswise

Generation of CRISPR-Cas9 edited human induced pluripotent stem cell line carrying FLNC exon skipping variant

Loss-of-function (LoF) mutations in FLNC are strongly associated with dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM). Using CRISPR/Cas9 mediated edition in an healthy donor derived iPSC (ICAN-403.3) we subcloned 1 iPSC line harboring LoF mutation in FLNC. All lines are fully pluripotent and isogenic except at edited site where it presents a homozygous (ICAN-FLNC42.1) deletion of splice site leading to skipping of exon 42 traduced into a short filamin form with reduced expression in derived cardiomyocytes. This line would serve for FLNC mutation DCM modeling after differentiation into cardiocytes or beating organoids.
SCIENCE
Newswise

The angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells are enhanced in gestational diabetes and associate with fetal adiposity

An environment of gestational diabetes mellitus (GDM) can modify the phenotype of stem cell populations differentially according to their placental localization, which can be useful to study the consequences for the fetus. We sought to explore the effect of intrauterine GDM exposure on the angiogenic properties of human amniotic membrane stem cells (hAMSCs).
SCIENCE
Person
Nav
Newswise

Exploring the potential of stem cell-based therapy for aesthetic and plastic surgery

Over the last decade, stem cell-associated therapies are widely used because of their potential in self-renewable and multipotent differentiation ability. Stem cells have become more attractive for aesthetic uses and plastic surgery, including scar reduction, breast augmentation, facial contouring, hand rejuvenation, and anti-aging. The current preclinical and clinical studies of stem cells on aesthetic uses also showed promising outcomes. Adipose-derived stem cells are commonly used for fat grafting that demonstrated scar improvement, anti-aging, skin rejuvenation properties, etc. While stem cell-based products have yet to receive approval from the FDA for aesthetic medicine and plastic surgery. Moving forward, the review on the efficacy and potential of stem cell-based therapy for aesthetic and plastic surgery is limited. In the present review, we discuss the current status and recent advances of using stem cells for aesthetic and plastic surgery. The potential of cell-free therapy and tissue engineering in this field is also highlighted. The clinical applications, advantages, and limitations are also discussed. This review also provides further works that need to be investigated to widely apply stem cells in the clinic, especially in aesthetic and plastic contexts.
SKIN CARE
Newswise

In Utero Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. *Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, South Carolina, USA. Citation: Charlotte M Vogel, Gallicchio VS. (2021) In Utero Hematopoietic Stem Cell Transplantation. J Stem Cell Res. 2(2):1-15. Received:...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Spidroin-Based Biomaterials in Tissue Engineering: General Approaches and Potential Stem Cell Therapies

Spider silks are increasingly gaining interest for potential use as biomaterials in tissue engineering and biomedical applications. Owing to their facile and versatile processability in native and regenerated forms, they can be easily tuned via chemical synthesis or recombinant technologies to address specific issues required for applications. In the past few decades, native spider silk and recombinant silk materials have been explored for a wide range of applications due to their superior strength, toughness, and elasticity as well as biocompatibility, biodegradation, and nonimmunogenicity. Herein, we present an overview of the recent advances in spider silk protein that fabricate biomaterials for tissue engineering and regenerative medicine. Beginning with a brief description of biological and mechanical properties of spidroin-based materials and the cellular regulatory mechanism, this review summarizes various types of spidroin-based biomaterials from genetically engineered spider silks and their prospects for specific biomedical applications (e.g., lung tissue engineering, vascularization, bone and cartilage regeneration, and peripheral nerve repair), and finally, we prospected the development direction and manufacturing technology of building more refined and customized spidroin-based protein scaffolds.
SCIENCE
Newswise

The Effects of Stem Cell Therapy in the Treatment of Childhood Acute Lymphoblastic Leukemia

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, USA. Corresponding author: Vincent S Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, USA. Citation: Lawrence E, Gallicchio VS. (2020) The Effects of Stem Cells on Recovery after Stroke. J Stem Cell Res. 1(2):1-13. Received: July 13,...
CANCER
#Neurons
Newswise

Mesenchymal Stem Cell Therapy for Chronic Wound Healing

Chronic or non-healing skin wounds present an ongoing challenge in advanced wound care and the current wound healing technologies remain insufficient. Recently, stem cell therapy has emerged as a promising new approach for chronic wound healing, with mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) being of the most interest. MSCs have proven to be an attractive cell type for cell-based therapy due to their ease of isolation, vast differentiation potential, and immunomodulatory effects during transplantation. Furthermore, MSCs were determined to play an innate role in the wound healing process making them an obvious candidate for treatment of chronic wounds. When introduced into the wound bed, MSCs have been shown to promote fibroblast migration, stimulate extracellular matrix (ECM) deposition, facilitate wound closure, initiate re-epithelialization, enhance angiogenesis, and mitigate inflammation in preclinical animal models. The efficacy and safety of MSC application for treatment of chronic wounds was further confirmed by several clinical studies involving human subjects which yielded similar positive results with no adverse side effects. However, while MSCs appear to be a promising resource for chronic wound care, more research is required to determine the optimal cell source and route of delivery before this technology can be applied in clinical medicine.
HEALTH
Newswise

Chronic myeloid leukemia stem cells: targeting therapeutic implications

Chronic myeloid leukemia (CML) is a clonal myeloproliferative neoplasm driven by BCR-ABL1 oncoprotein, which plays a pivotal role in CML pathology, diagnosis, and treatment as confirmed by the success of tyrosine kinase inhibitor (TKI) therapy. Despite advances in the development of more potent tyrosine kinase inhibitors, some mechanisms particularly in terms of CML leukemic stem cell (CML LSC) lead to intrinsic or acquired therapy resistance, relapse, and disease progression. In fact, the maintenance CML LSCs in patients who are resistance to TKI therapy indicates the role of CML LSCs in resistance to therapy through survival mechanisms that are not completely dependent on BCR-ABL activity. Targeting therapeutic approaches aim to eradicate CML LSCs through characterization and targeting genetic alteration and molecular pathways involving in CML LSC survival in a favorable leukemic microenvironment and resistance to apoptosis, with the hope of providing a functional cure. In other words, it is possible to develop the combination therapy of TKs with drugs targeting genes or molecules more specifically, which is required for survival mechanisms of CML LSCs, while sparing normal HSCs for clinical benefits along with TKIs.
CANCER
Newswise

Corneal epithelial differentiation of human pluripotent stem cells generates ABCB5 and ∆Np63α cells with limbal cell characteristics and high wound healing capacity

Differentiation of functional limbal stem cells (LSCs) from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSCs) is an important objective which can provide novel treatment solutions for patients suffering from limbal stem cell deficiency (LSCD). Yet, further characterization is needed to better evaluate their immunogenicity and regenerative potential before clinical applications. Methods. Human...
SCIENCE
Newswise

Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19

Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. *Corresponding author: Vincent S. Gallicchio, Department of Biological Sciences, College of Science, Clemson University, Clemson, SC 29636. Citation: Bryant E, Gallicchio VS. (2021) Evaluation of the Role of Stem Cells in Treatments for Organ Damage Related to COVID-19....
MEDICAL SCIENCE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Newswise

Induction of meiosis by embryonic gonadal somatic cells differentiated from pluripotent stem cells

Depletion of oocytes leads to ovarian aging-associated infertility, endocrine disruption and related diseases. Excitingly, unlimited oocytes can be generated by differentiation of primordial germ cell like cells (PGCLCs) from pluripotent stem cells. Nevertheless, development of oocytes and follicles from PGCLCs relies on developmentally matched gonadal somatic cells, only available from E12.5 embryos in mice. It is therefore imperative to achieve an in vitro source of E12.5 gonadal somatic cells.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Culture and characterization of various porcine integumentary-connective tissue-derived mesenchymal stromal cells to facilitate tissue adhesion to percutaneous metal implants

Transdermal osseointegrated prosthesis have relatively high infection rates leading to implant revision or failure. A principle cause for this complication is the absence of a durable impervious biomechanical seal at the interface of the hard structure (implant) and adjacent soft tissues. This study explores the possibility of recapitulating an analogous cellular musculoskeletal-connective tissue interface, which is present at naturally occurring integumentary tissues where a hard structure exits the skin, such as the nail bed, hoof, and tooth.
SCIENCE
Wired

This Startup Is Making—and Programming—Human Cells

Our cells are packed with unrealized potential. Almost every human cell contains the genetic information it needs to become any other kind of cell. A skin cell, for example, has the same genes as a muscle cell or a brain neuron, but in each type of cell only some of those genes are switched on, while others remain silent. It’s a little like making different meals out of the same ingredients cupboard. If we understand the recipe behind each type of cell, then theoretically we can use this information to engineer every single cell type in the human body.
SCIENCE
Phys.org

Protein domain structures affect the quality of stem cells

The original iPS cells were reprogrammed by transducing four genes: OCT3/4, SOX2, KLF4, and c-MYC. Later experiments would show that c-MYC can be replaced with MYCL. Both are MYC proteins and thus oncogenes, but animal experiments have demonstrated that iPS cells reprogrammed using MYCL are less likely to cause tumors than iPS cells reprogrammed with c-MYC. Furthermore, MYCL enhances the reprogramming efficiency, but why is unknown. A new study from CiRA reports that two domains in the MYC proteins, MYC Box domain 0 (MB0) and MB2, are responsible.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Metabolic disease incidence after allogeneic stem cell transplantation: A Korean, nationwide, case-control study

There have been no large-scale reports elucidating the relative risks of developing metabolic diseases in adult allogeneic hematopoietic stem cell transplantation (allo-HSCT) recipients compared to the general population. Participants and Methods. We conducted a population-based case-control study and analyzed data of 8,230 adult allo-HSCT recipients and 32,920 healthy individuals matched...
DISEASES & TREATMENTS
Nature.com

Intratumoural haematopoietic stem and progenitor cell differentiation into M2 macrophages facilitates the regrowth of solid tumours after radiation therapy

Bone-marrow-derived haematopoietic stem and progenitor cells (HSPCs) are a prominent part of the highly complex tumour microenvironment (TME) where they localise within tumours and maintain haematopoietic potency. Understanding the role HSPCs play in tumour growth and response to radiation therapy (RT) may lead to improved patient treatments and outcomes. Methods.
CANCER
Newswise

Application of mesenchymal stem cells derived from human pluripotent stem cells in regenerative medicine

Mesenchymal stem cells (MSCs) represent the most clinically used stem cells in regenerative medicine. However, due to the disadvantages with primary MSCs, such as limited cell proliferative capacity and rarity in the tissues leading to limited MSCs, gradual loss of differentiation during in vitro expansion reducing the efficacy of MSC application, and variation among donors increasing the uncertainty of MSC efficacy, the clinical application of MSCs has been greatly hampered. MSCs derived from human pluripotent stem cells (hPSC-MSCs) can circumvent these problems associated with primary MSCs. Due to the infinite self-renewal of hPSCs and their differentiation potential towards MSCs, hPSC-MSCs are emerging as an attractive alternative for regenerative medicine. This review summarizes the progress on derivation of MSCs from human pluripotent stem cells, disease modelling and drug screening using hPSC-MSCs, and various applications of hPSC-MSCs in regenerative medicine. In the end, the challenges and concerns with hPSC-MSC applications are also discussed.
SCIENCE
Newswise

Restoring anatomical complexity of a left ventricle wall as a step toward bioengineering a human heart with human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived cardiac cells

The heart is a highly complex, multicellular solid organ with energy-demanding processes that require a dense vascular network, extensive cell-cell interactions, and extracellular matrix (ECM)-mediated crosstalk among heterogeneous cell populations. Here, we describe the regeneration of left ventricular (LV) wall using decellularized whole rabbit heart scaffolds recellularized exclusively with human induced pluripotent stem cell-derived endothelial cells, cardiomyocytes, and other cardiac cell types. Cells were sequentially delivered to the scaffold using an optimized endothelial cell:cardiomyocyte media. Macroscopic assessment after 60 days showed that the LV wall of recellularized hearts was anatomically restored to full thickness from base to apex and endocardium to epicardium. Histologic analysis of the recellularized LV wall revealed a heterogeneous pool of cardiac cells containing aligned cardiac troponin T-positive cells in close contact with ECM; vessels varied from large artery-like, surrounded by smooth muscle actin+ cells, to capillary-like. Vessel patency was demonstrated after perfusion of recellularized hearts transplanted into the femoral artery bed of a pig. The construct exhibited visible beating and responded to chronotropic drug administration. These results demonstrate the ability to tissue engineer a vascularized, full-thickness LV wall with an unparalleled level of microanatomical organization and multicellular composition, using decellularized ECM and human cardiomyocytes, endothelial cells, and other cardiac cell types.
DISEASES & TREATMENTS

