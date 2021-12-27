ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Science

Dynamic stem cell selection safeguards the genomic integrity of the epidermis

By Developmental Cell
Newswise
 4 days ago

Maintaining genomic integrity and stability is crucial for life; yet, no tissue-driven mechanism that robustly safeguards the epithelial genome has been discovered. Epidermal stem cells (EpiSCs) continuously replenish the stratified layers of...

IN THIS ARTICLE
