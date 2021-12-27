ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Karen Goes Ape Sh*t On Man For Eating Without A Mask On Flight, Slaps Him & Spits In His Face

By Brady Cox
Whiskey Riff
Whiskey Riff
 4 days ago

The number of fights on airplanes have spiked by insane amounts, mainly over mask mandates, in the past two years, and this one might just be the most hilarious one yet.

Typically, these fights or arguments begin because a passenger gets angry at a flight attendant or fellow passenger for making them wear a mask.

However, this time, it was the mask wearer that did the fighting… but not before taking her own mask off (very strange, I know).

According to TMZ , a woman named Patricia Cornwall got angry at an older man for not wearing his mask while eating and drinking on a Delta flight from Tampa to Atlanta. Yes, the woman with her mask down got mad at an old man for taking his down to eat.

And as Cornwall becomes unhinged and continues to berate the guy, he finally loses his cool and hilariously calls her a “Karen.” Even older folks are saying it now… hilarious.

But then, she then proceeds to smack him hard across the face. She also spits on him.

Needless to say, the Atlanta police were waiting for her at the airport to put her in cuffs and take her to  the big house.

I mean my God, the guy is simply trying to enjoy his food and drink in peace, and Karen Cornwall decides to go out of her way and make him miserable, make the flight crew miserable, and everybody else on board… all while talking to him WITH HER OWN MASK DOWN!?

And spitting on him? If you’re so worried about germs, why the hell are you spitting on people?

You can’t even make this up… the hypocrisy of some people is just mind boggling.

Comments / 0

fox40jackson.com

Ex-Playboy model and 'Baywatch' 'Karen' faces assault charge in spat with foul-mouthed old man on Delta flight

He called her a “b—-,” a “p—-” and a “Karen,” while flinging the F-word around on a packed Delta Air Lines flight – then she smacked him in the face. Now the 51-year-old ex-Raiders cheerleader, Playboy model and “Baywatch” actress turned jet-setting realtor is facing federal assault charges after allegedly hitting an 80-year-old potty mouth on an hour-long flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Dec. 23.
PUBLIC SAFETY
Popculture

Actress Faces Federal Charges After Allegedly Slapping Fellow Passenger on Delta Flight

A woman was arrested for attacking another passenger on a Delta Air Lines flight from Tampa, Florida to Atlanta, Georgia last week, and it turns out she was a well-known actress. Patricia Cornwall used to go by the stage name Patty Breton, under which she appeared in a few episodes of Baywatch, among other things. A video of her mid-flight altercation has now gone viral.
PUBLIC SAFETY
TheDailyBeast

‘Sit Down, Karen!’: Delta Passenger Loses Her Shit, Slaps Unmasked Man

A woman was kicked off a Delta flight Thursday and arrested by the feds after she verbally attacked another passenger on the plane to Atlanta, authorities said. Patricia Cornwall allegedly harassed a man for not wearing a mask while he was eating and drinking. But in a video captured by another passenger Cornwall appears to not be wearing a mask properly either. In the footage, Cornwall tells the man to “Put your fucking mask on!” In return, he told her to “sit down, Karen!” Eventually, Cornwall slaps the man, and crew members try to restrain her. Delta released a statement saying that the company has “zero tolerance for unruly behavior.”
PUBLIC SAFETY
Midland Reporter-Telegram

Delta passenger faces assault charge in mask dispute after she allegedly hit man who told her, 'Sit down, Karen'

A Los Angeles woman is facing a federal assault charge after she allegedly punched and spit on a man aboard a recent Delta Air Lines flight following a mask dispute. Patricia Cornwall was detained Thursday at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport after passengers told authorities that she had caused a disturbance on Flight 2790 from Tampa. Video shared to social media appears to show Cornwall, 51, slapping a male passenger across the face during an argument over masks. The man told investigators that the maskless woman, who mockingly compared herself to Rosa Parks and told him to put on his mask as he was eating and drinking, also spit on his face and head, according to a criminal complaint unsealed Monday.
PUBLIC SAFETY
americanmilitarynews.com

Video: Woman slaps, spits on man during Delta flight for not wearing mask while eating

A woman who slapped a fellow passenger during an outburst while on a flight from Tampa to Atlanta on Thursday has been arrested by the FBI. Video of the incident showed the woman – later identified as Patricia Cornwall – causing a “disturbance” midair that led to the “injury of fellow passengers and Delta employees,” the Atlanta Police Department said in a statement.
ATLANTA, GA
Nashville News Hub

Woman attacked an elderly man for not wearing a face mask, even though he had taken it off to eat and drink – despite her not wearing one herself

According to reports, the 50-year-old woman was arrested and taken into custody after she attacked an elderly man on a flight for not wearing a face mask. Authorities said the female passenger attacked the 80 year-old male passenger, who has not been identified, because he reportedly took off his mask to eat and drink while at his seat. This flight-related incident comes after Dr Anthony Fauci told US travelers over the weekend that removing masks on an airplane is ‘not something we should even be considering’ due to the recent surge in cases and the presence of the new Omicron variant.
PUBLIC SAFETY
insideedition.com

Man Allegedly Punched and Spat on by ‘Karen’ During Flight Speaks Out

A passenger who was allegedly punched and spat on by a woman who he calls a “Karen” on a recent Delta flight is speaking out to Inside Edition. “I did call her a Karen on more than one occasion, and my grandchildren can't believe I knew what the definition of a Karen was, so they're all giving me high props for that,” Russell Miller, 69, told Inside Edition.
PUBLIC SAFETY
